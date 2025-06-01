Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA playoffs have been marked by comebacks, and nobody has mastered the art quite like the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the final 40 seconds of overtime to complete their 4-1 series win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the opening round, then accomplished the same feat in the final 50 seconds of their Game 2 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

All of that was an appetizer for Indiana's most improbable Houdini act in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Down 14 points inside the four-minute mark of regulation and eight in the final minute, the Pacers used a flurry of Aaron Nesmith 3-pointers, untimely New York Knicks turnovers and Tyrese Haliburton's high-bouncing shot at the buzzer to force overtime and eventually steal the opening game of the series.

Inspired by Indiana's late rallies and New York winning three games it trailed by at least 20 points, the most by a team in a single playoff run in the play-by-play era (starting with the 1998 playoffs), let's take a closer look at how comebacks have dominated the 2025 playoffs.

play 1:50 Pacers complete improbable OT comeback to eliminate Bucks The Pacers overcome a 7-point deficit in overtime to win Game 5 and eliminate the Bucks.

Are the Pacers the greatest comeback team in NBA playoff history?

The short answer, limiting it to the period where we can actually quantify comebacks, is almost certainly yes. The long answer of quantifying this title is complicated.

Nobody has done more work on win probability and comebacks than Mike Beuoy of Inpredictable.com, a terrific NBA resource. The website rates each game with a comeback score based on the likelihood of the winning team's low point, and Indiana's three long shot wins rank among the seven best comebacks in the playoffs since 1997.

Inpredictable also looks at the average comeback score for each of a team's wins. (Technically, it's the geometric mean, which weighs one outlier comeback less heavily than taking the traditional mean.) Despite that adjustment, it's still easier to build a high comeback score with fewer ones rather than as many as the Pacers (and Knicks) have thus far. When we graph the average comeback score for each playoff team since 1997 against their wins -- with this year's teams highlighted by primary color -- it's obvious what outliers Indiana and New York are.

Kevin Pelton

Working with Beuoy, we tried a few different methods to find a single comeback method that accounts for both the volume of comebacks and their improbability. The most satisfying we found was taking the product of the likelihood of each win at its lowest point -- which is to say, the odds that a team would win all the games it did in the playoffs.

Looking at things this way heavily favors teams with more playoff wins, whether via comeback or not, since no game is a 100% win probability from the jump. Nonetheless, the Pacers' 12 wins (and counting) rank second since 1997 in this group, trailing only the 2011 champion Dallas Mavericks, who had 16 wins. You can see Dallas on the chart as having the highest comeback score of any title winner.

Meanwhile, the Knicks' 10 wins rank seventh, higher than any team before this year without reaching the Finals.