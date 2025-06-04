Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA Finals are finally here, with Game 1 tipping off between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC). And it has been an eventful road to get there.

With high-flying slams and a first round that featured two seven-game series, shining moments this postseason haven't been difficult to find.

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics had a memorable second-round series. The drama was high between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, too. The Pacers stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach their second consecutive Eastern Conference finals.

Here's a photographic look at the best moments of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

An improbable game-winner

Facing a 2-1 deficit on the road in the first round, the Nuggets had a crucial Game 4 against the Clippers. Denver seemed to be in control as it headed into the fourth quarter with a 20-point lead. But LA stormed back to make it a tie game with eight seconds left.

The ball found Nikola Jokic with a chance to win, but he overshot his 3-pointer. Luckily for the three-time MVP, his teammate, Aaron Gordon, was in the right spot at the right time.

Gordon slammed the rebound home as time expired to win the game. According to Basketball-Reference, it was the first game-winning buzzer-beating dunk in NBA postseason history.

Luke Hales/Getty Images

Smashing slams

Game 7 of that series featured another sensational dunk, as the Nuggets took care of business once again, winning 120-101 to advance to the semifinals.

Former Clipper Russell Westbrook had an important role in that victory with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals off the bench. He also rocked the rim to put Denver up 31 points with 6:54 left in the game.

Westbrook hung on the rim for emphasis, resulting in a technical foul -- and an iconic photo.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty Images

The Knicks' Game 1 victory over the Celtics in the semifinals required overtime, and their first basket of the extra period was an and-1 dunk from OG Anunoby.

It gave him 29 points on the night, and a snapshot to remember: Anunoby's Skechers kicks sailing over Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A shocking comeback

Holding a seven-point lead with 57.1 seconds remaining in Game 2, the Cavaliers were in the driver's seat for an important win in the semifinals. However, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had other plans.

He led the Pacers to a remarkable comeback victory -- their second win this postseason when trailing by seven-plus points in the final minute of fourth quarter or overtime. Heading into the playoffs, teams were 3-1 in that scenario, according to ESPN Research.

Haliburton's step-back 3-pointer gave Indiana the win and prompted a passionate celebration from everyone except the ice-cold All-Star guard.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Parties 25 years in the making

The Knicks' return to the Eastern Conference finals was a long time coming -- 25 years, to be exact. New York defeated Boston in six games, clinching a conference finals berth for the first time since 2000.

The 119-81 win at Madison Square Garden was the Knicks' largest margin of victory in franchise playoff history, and it sparked wild celebrations in New York, specifically on 7th avenue and West 33rd street, just outside the Garden.

Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images; Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

A troll for the ages

T.J. McConnell serves as an integral piece of the Pacers' depth, averaging 8.4 points in 16.3 minutes per game this postseason. He scored in double digits in the first three games against New York and had one basket that stood out among many.

In Game 5, McConnell celebrated a bucket with a gesture toward celeb row at Madison Square Garden, prompting reactions from Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Ben Stiller, among other Knicks A-listers.

Recreating an iconic moment

New York faced the Pacers in the East finals, the same team they last faced the last time they advanced that far in the postseason. The Knicks appeared to have Game 1 wrapped up as they led by nine with 58.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Then, pandemonium ensued. Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith caught fire with three 3-pointers and the Knicks split free throws twice. After the second time they went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe, Haliburton nailed a step-back jumper to send the game to overtime.

The All-Star guard thought he had won it and replicated Pacers legend Reggie Miller's choke celebration. Miller aimed his famous taunt at director and Knicks fan Spike Lee after scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter to come back and win Game 5 of the 1995 Eastern Conference finals.

Frank Franklin II/AP

However, an official review showed Haliburton's toe was on the 3-point line, making it a 2-pointer. Indiana wound up winning in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead, and ultimately won the series in six games to make the Finals for the first time since 2000.

ESPN senior photo editor Kacy Burdette contributed to this report.