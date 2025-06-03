Open Extended Reactions

The NBA's 2025 free agent class was once billed as historic.

Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler III, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Jamal Murray, Rudy Gobert, Aaron Gordon, Derrick White and Brandon Ingram, among other stars, were expected to become free agents this offseason.

Instead, changes to extension rules in the 2017 and 2023 collective bargaining agreements have incentivized each of those 12 players to not enter free agency, taking guaranteed money one year early. Since the 2022 offseason, 65 veterans have extended their contracts, including 26 players last year alone.

This offseason, more than 100 players, including the past two MVPs in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, are eligible to extend.

Here's what to expect from 16 notable players who will be eligible for extensions, and what their futures in the league could look like.

Supermax eligible

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Oct. 20

Gilgeous-Alexander reached the supermax performance criteria (All-NBA in consecutive seasons) in the 2024 offseason but had to wait until now because he didn't have seven years of service.

Now eligible, expect the newly crowned MVP to join the elite group of 13 players who have signed supermax contracts since 2017.

NBA contract extension rules • A player who signed a three- or four-year contract is allowed to extend on the second anniversary of the original contract.

• A player who signed a five-year contract is allowed to extend on the third anniversary of the original contract.

• The maximum years, including what is left on the original contract, is five.

• The maximum salary of the first year of the extended term is the greater of 140% of the player's salary in the last year of the contract (but not exceeding the maximum salary) or 140% of the estimated average player salary.

• A first-round pick on a rookie scale contract is allowed to extend after the third year. The player is allowed to extend for five new seasons.

A four-year, $293.4 million extension for Gilgeous-Alexander would be unprecedented, as the $73.3 million average would be the highest in NBA history. His $65.5 million salary in the first year would start in 2027-28.

Because he was named MVP, there is also the unlikely scenario that Gilgeous-Alexander waits until the 2026 offseason to sign the extension. He would then be allowed to add a fifth season and an additional $86 million to what he is already eligible for this summer. The total amount of the extension would be $379 million.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game this season and had 71 straight 20-plus point games, the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

What to expect: Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the 14th player in league history to sign a supermax deal.

July extension candidates

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

How the Hawks handle talks with Young will dictate how the roster is shaped in future seasons. On the surface, Young deserves the four-year, $229 million extension he is eligible to sign. The $51 million salary in 2026-27 would replace his $48.9 million player option. Young averaged a league-high 11.6 assists this season, the most since Russell Westbrook in 2020-21. Young's 200 assists in fourth quarters were the most since John Stockton in 1996-97.

The counterargument to a new contract is pinned to roster construction and comfort level to committing long term to Young. Atlanta has prioritized building a roster centered on younger players Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher. Young shot a career low 53% at the rim and had the second-worst effective field goal percentage of his career. He also led the league in turnovers with 355.

Without an extension, Young could become an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason if the player option is declined. Another factor to consider is the limited trade partners available if Atlanta were to make Young available. The only teams with significant vacancies in their backcourt are Brooklyn and Sacramento.

What to expect: Unless Young is willing to compromise on his next contract (at three years, $120 million, for example), it is hard to see the Hawks writing a $229 million check to the 26-year-old All-Star.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

Irving will likely be on two lists this summer: key extension candidates and free agents to watch.

If Irving opts in to his $43 million salary prior to June 24, both sides will be allowed to negotiate a deal for up to four years and $267 million.

Considering Irving turned 33 in March and is coming off a significant knee injury and teammate Anthony Davis is under contract for the next three seasons, however, it is difficult to see the Mavericks committing more than two years on an extension starting at $59 million.

What to expect: Irving opts out of his contract and signs a new deal with the Mavericks.

Eligible to sign: July 8

Extension deadline: Oct. 21

It was not even three years ago that Jokic signed a five-year, $276 million supermax extension after Denver won its first NBA championship.

Now, the three-time MVP is eligible to tack on an additional three seasons and $212 million. Because the player option in 2027-28 would be replaced with a new salary, the total value of new money would be $152 million.

But Jokic signing a new contract this offseason should not be a foregone conclusion in Denver. He was honest in assessing the current roster as not good enough or deep enough to win a championship.

"We definitely need to figure out a way to get more depth," Jokic said after the Nuggets were eliminated in seven games by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. "It seems like the teams that have longer rotations, the longer benches, are the ones winning. You look at Indiana and OKC and Minnesota, and they have been great examples of that."

Holding off on signing an extension prior to the Oct. 21 deadline would put pressure on ownership and management. Jokic could earn an additional $81 million if he waits until the 2026 offseason.

What to expect: Though an extra $152 million in guaranteed money is a nice perk, Jokic would be better served holding off until closer to Oct. 21 to make a decision. Remember that he still has two years left on his contract after next season and would benefit more financially by waiting.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

The Clippers have carefully constructed their roster with an eye on being competitive now while keeping their future flexibility.

Cases in point: the three-year extension Kawhi Leonard signed in 2024 and the short-term deal for James Harden. The only guaranteed salary on the Clippers' books in 2027-28 is the $21 million owed to Ivica Zubac.

Extension talks with Powell will test how the Clippers spend into the future. Powell is entering the last year of his contract, and there is no question he has outplayed his $19.2 million salary. Before the All-Star break, he averaged 24.2 points, 49.6% shooting from the field and 42.8% on 3-pointers.

However, committing an annual salary of $30 million or more -- he is eligible to sign a four-year, $128.5 million extension -- should give the Clippers pause. Powell recently turned 32 and has played in more than 60 games just once over the past four seasons.

What to expect: If Powell remains a priority, a two-year, $50 million extension is a compromise for both sides. The $25 million-per-year salary in 2027-28 would still leave the Clippers with more than $120 million in cap space available to use in free agency.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

It's nobody's fault, but Reaves and the Lakers could be in a holding pattern on a new contract.

Reaves signed a four-year, $53.8 million deal with the Lakers in 2023, the maximum allowed because of his free agent status at the time. His $13.9 million salary in 2025-26 is below the average player salary and nontax midlevel exception.

Two years later, that bargain contract could play a role in the guard becoming a free agent in the 2026 offseason. Because of his team-friendly salary, the maximum extension the Lakers can offer is four years, $89.2 million. The $19.9 million for the first year is 140% of the average player salary, the most allowed under the CBA.

What to expect: Reaves should bypass signing an extension and enter free agency in 2026. Declining the $14.9 million player option in 2026-27 would give him more financial options on a fresh contract with the Lakers.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

With Jackson missing out on All-NBA honors, the Grizzlies will need to get creative as it relates to an extension for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Because the rookie extension Jackson signed in 2021 declines, the maximum extension allowed would be four-years, $146.8 million, which is $150 million less than what he could sign for with Memphis as a free agent in 2026 and $75 million less than he could get with another team that has cap space.

A workable solution is to renegotiate his $23.3 million salary with cap space and then extend him an additional four seasons. For example, the Grizzlies could use their $6.9 million in available room to increase his salary to $30.3 million. Memphis would then be allowed to extend him for another four years and $190 million. Jackson joined Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama as the only players to average 20 points and 1.5 blocks during the regular season.

What to expect: A renegotiation and extension. If the goal for Year 1 of the extension starts at $51 million (the max first-year salary), Memphis will need to have $14 million in room to increase his pay in 2025-26.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30

There are layers to extension talks with Morant. There is no sense of urgency given that he still has three years left on the five-year, $197 million extension he signed in 2022. There are questions of durability, as injuries and suspension have led to Morant play a total of 120 games the past three seasons. Why extend a deal by two years and $128.4 million for a player that cannot stay on the court?

Then there is the belief that Memphis still views the former All-Star as a player to build around not just next season but in the foreseeable future.

The 25-year-old had 18 straight 20-plus-point games this season, the third-longest streak in his career. Morant also averaged a career high in turnovers and shot 45.4% from the field, the second-lowest percentage since he was drafted in 2019.

What to expect: Memphis plays out the season and entertains extension talks next offseason.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Oct. 20

An extension for Williamson is unlikely for two reasons. The first comes in committing long term to a player who has spent more time on the sideline than on the court. Since he was drafted in 2019, Williamson has played in just 46% of regular-season games and has never appeared in the playoffs. He has played more than 30 games twice.

The second is Williamson's current contract and the leverage New Orleans loses if an extension is signed. Williamson's $39.4 million contract ($7.9 million protected) for next season is guaranteed July 15. The following two seasons ($42.2 million and $44.9 million) remain non-guaranteed. If Williamson does sign a two-year $128.4 million extension, his original contract will become fully guaranteed.

What to expect: No extension, and Williamson enters free agency in 2028.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

If we are going on durability alone, Bridges is a shoo-in for a new contract. He is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $156.1 million extension this offseason.

Since entering the league in 2018, Bridges has not missed a game. His 37 minutes per game this season were the highest in his career.

In the regular season, Bridges shot 50% from the field for the first time since his last year in Phoenix. The increased efficiency is a byproduct of the different role in New York from that in Brooklyn the previous two seasons. In the Knicks' second-round win against Boston, Bridges shot 56.5% from the field, totaling 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson's team-friendly extension signed last summer paves the way for Bridges to receive a new contract and for New York to retain its financial flexibility. The Knicks will be a projected $30 million below the second apron in 2026-27 if the Bridges extension starts at $34 million.

What to expect: The question will come down to whether the Knicks are willing to offer their fourth-best player an average salary of nearly $40 million over the next four seasons. If they are, it is hard to see Bridges turning down a $10 million pay increase next season and over $150 million in guaranteed money.

Eligible to sign: July 7

Extension deadline: Oct. 20

Towns continues to play at an All-NBA level offensively, and as a result should be in the discussion to receive a new contract. He joined Nikola Jokic as the only players this season to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and 40% shooting on 3-pointers. Towns' 56 double-doubles were the third most in the league.

But here is where things get complicated.

Towns is under contract for the next three seasons ($53.1 million, $57.1 million and $61 million). The last year is a player option. By extending his contract an additional two years and $150 million, New York would be paying a player in his mid-30s an average salary of $75 million.

What to expect: Considering Brunson's $43 million salary in 2027-28 could increase to more than $70 million (Brunson has a player option that season), it is difficult to see New York committing significant money to Towns.

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: Oct. 20

There is no extension-eligible player with more leverage. The reason: Suns owner Mat Ishbia saying on the record that Booker is not going anywhere.

"Never happen," Ishbia told ESPN on whether he would consider trading Booker. "It's silly. So here's what I'll tell you: I have Devin Booker in the prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you have to have a superstar. You have to have a great player." For an eighth straight season, Booker averaged at least 25 points per game and shot over 45% from the field. His 75 games played were his most since 2016-17.

Despite having three years left on the $220 million supermax extension signed in 2022, Booker is eligible to add two more seasons. The $75 million average salary over both years would be the highest in league history.

What to expect: A two-year, $150 million extension is only fitting considering the importance Phoenix has placed on building its roster around the guard.

Kevin Durant, Suns

Eligible to sign: July 6

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

The future of Durant, along with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will dominate this offseason.

With Durant under contract for one more season, Phoenix must decide whether it wants to continue building around Durant and Devin Booker or reset the roster and explore trades.

Durant, who will turn 37 in September, is eligible to sign a two-year, $124 million extension with Phoenix. However, he will become ineligible to be traded for six months if he is extended at that salary.

"I want my career to end on my terms, that's the only thing," Durant said last month on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." "That's the only thing I'm worried about. Because I see a lot of dudes that don't get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own."

If Durant is traded, he will be allowed to sign a two-year, $111 million extension right away with his new team, or the same two-year, $124 million extension he could sign with Phoenix but six months after the trade.

What to expect: Similar to the end of Jimmy Butler III's tenure with the Miami Heat, Durant signs a two-year, $111 million extension with Phoenix and is then traded.

Waiting until August

Luka Doncic, Lakers

Eligible to sign: After NBA Finals, or Aug. 2

Extension deadline: June 30

Doncic and the Lakers can agree to a three-year, $160 million extension after the NBA Finals conclude. But because he was traded Feb. 2, the Lakers have to wait until Aug. 2 if the goal is to extend him for the maximum allowed: four years and $229 million.

There are multiple variations of a new extension for Doncic:

A four-year, $229 million max, where the $51 million first-year salary for 2026-27 replaces the player option for that season. And, more likely: a three-year, $165 million extension that includes a player option in the third year. The short-term extension would allow Doncic to reenter free agency sooner and potentially recoup the $345 million he lost when he was traded from the Mavericks.

Doncic, for his part, confirmed to ESPN's Malika Andrews in an interview before the postseason that his intention is to remain with the Lakers. But while there should be confidence in Doncic extending, showing him what a post-LeBron James roster could look like is a major priority.

What to expect: Doncic signs a three-year, $165 million deal with a player option for 2028-29.

Eligible to sign: Aug. 3

Extension deadline: June 30, 2026

Fox was adamant after he was traded in February that San Antonio was not going to be a pit stop in his career.

"There was no f---ing list," Fox told ESPN regarding trade talks with his former team, the Kings, at the trade deadline. "There was one team. I wanted to go to San Antonio."

Similar to Doncic, Fox is eligible to agree to an extension after the Finals conclude but is restricted on the amount of years and total value. The three-year, $140.2 million extension increases to four-years, $229 million starting on Aug. 3.

What to expect: Fox signs a four-year, $229 million extension.

Waiting until October

Tyler Herro, Heat

Eligible to sign: Oct. 1

Extension deadline: Oct. 20

Herro made it known after the season that signing an extension in Miami is a priority.

"The front office, the organization, the city, everyone knows how much I love Miami," Herro told the Miami Herald. "I've been here since I was 18, 19. I've got two kids here."

Starting Oct. 1, Herro is eligible to tack on a three-year, $149.7 million extension to the two years ($31 million and $33 million) he has left on his contract. If no agreement is reached before Oct. 20, Herro would then be eligible to sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension next offseason. He is supermax eligible (five years, $380 million) if he is selected All-NBA in 2025-26.

Herro not only earned his first All-Star appearance but consistently put up All-NBA-caliber numbers. For a fourth straight season, Herro averaged at least 20 points, and finished 2024-25 with five games of at least 35 points, a career-best 47.2% shooting from the field and 5.5 assists per game. The stats on the court are outweighed by what has plagued Herro in the past -- staying healthy. But Herro played a career-high 77 games this past season. Miami lost all five games he sat out.

What to expect: Guaranteed money once again wins out and Herro signs a three-year, $149.7 million extension.