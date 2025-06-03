Open Extended Reactions

The Orlando Magic are getting a new look by celebrating their old designs, including the return of pinstripes on three jerseys.

In a news release on the team's website Tuesday, the franchise described the jerseys as a "nostalgic tribute to a favorite of the Magic's fanbase." The logo has a "cascading star trail," which the franchise says is a new look while also bringing back the star as a replacement for the "A" in Orlando and the "A" in Magic on the team's jerseys.

introducing a new generation of Magic basketball pic.twitter.com/V8DWuZdpSG — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 3, 2025

Shelly Wilkes, the Magic's executive vice president of marketing and social responsibility, said that the designs came from fan feedback and trying to bridge the old and new of the club.

The franchise listed the "primary icon" as the basketball with the star trail behind it and no words -- the ball being blue, the stars white with either blue and black trim and a backdrop of either blue, black or silver. The "global logo" has "Orlando Magic" written in white around a black circle with blue trim. In the middle is the icon with the star trail.

past meets present pic.twitter.com/B5akj22gab — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 3, 2025

The Magic filed 15 total trademark applications covering four unique trademarks -- including six for the global logo and five for the primary icon. All of the unique trademarks have some homage to a star -- one substituting for the "A" in Magic, the cascading star trail in two separate logos and one with a basketball within a star.