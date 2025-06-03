Open Extended Reactions

The New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau days after being eliminated from the postseason, the team announced on Tuesday.

Thibodeau helped New York reach its first Eastern Conference finals since 2000, losing in Game 6 to the Indiana Pacers. This is the first time the Knicks have changed head coaches after making the conference/division finals or NBA Finals the previous season, according to ESPN Research.

The Knicks reached the postseason four times in five seasons with Thibodeau and won four playoff series. Prior to Thibodeau being hired in 2020, New York had only one playoff series victory since the 2000-01 season.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson voiced his support for Thibodeau in a postgame news conference after losing to the Pacers on Saturday. "Is that a real question right now? Did you just ask me if I believe that he's the right guy? Yes," Brunson said.

After the Knicks were eliminated by the Pacers, Jalen Brunson voiced his support for Tom Thibodeau.



Three days later, Thibodeau is out as Knicks coach, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/H9TyqIA60o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2025

Thibodeau's firing prompted reaction from around the sports world, including New York guard Josh Hart and superfan Ben Stiller.

Forever Grateful 🧡💙 Thank You! https://t.co/a81D5SST1d — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 3, 2025

I am a Tom Thibodeau fan. He brought this team back. I felt he gave every bit of himself and was always looking to improve. I will always be grateful for how far he brought the Knicks. They are relevant again. They are championship contenders again. The Knicks became winners... — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 3, 2025

We should all take Thibs out to dinner and thank him profusely one by one for the incredible work of the last 5 years and the excitement we have all felt that we didn't feel for a long time before he arrived. Respect and wishing him great success. 🙌💙🧡🙌 pic.twitter.com/z2A2rReK75 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 3, 2025

Job never safe. The game is the game. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 3, 2025

Thibs no doubt will always be a Knicks legend though — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 3, 2025

Absolutely. Coach Thibbs is absolutely incredible https://t.co/iqqhEa7v4O — Coach Metta (@MettaWorld37) June 3, 2025

Mike Malone gotta get that Knicks job! Who else is on the market? — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 3, 2025