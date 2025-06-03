        <
          Josh Hart tops reactions to Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau

          • ESPN staffJun 3, 2025, 08:33 PM

          The New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau days after being eliminated from the postseason, the team announced on Tuesday.

          Thibodeau helped New York reach its first Eastern Conference finals since 2000, losing in Game 6 to the Indiana Pacers. This is the first time the Knicks have changed head coaches after making the conference/division finals or NBA Finals the previous season, according to ESPN Research.

          The Knicks reached the postseason four times in five seasons with Thibodeau and won four playoff series. Prior to Thibodeau being hired in 2020, New York had only one playoff series victory since the 2000-01 season.

          Knicks guard Jalen Brunson voiced his support for Thibodeau in a postgame news conference after losing to the Pacers on Saturday. "Is that a real question right now? Did you just ask me if I believe that he's the right guy? Yes," Brunson said.

          Thibodeau's firing prompted reaction from around the sports world, including New York guard Josh Hart and superfan Ben Stiller.