        <
        >

          NBA offseason 2025: Schedule, deadlines, contract details

          play
          Bobby Marks expects Lakers to be 'extremely aggressive' this offseason (0:47)

          Bobby Marks previews the Lakers' offseason outlook, including the possibility of getting a center. (0:47)

          The NBA's 2024-25 season is nearly complete, and 28 teams are already preparing for the offseason.

          With many franchises already immersed in preparation for the 2025 NBA draft and this summer's free agency period, here's a look at the league's upcoming calendar, along with important deadlines for teams and players to exercise contract options.

          Nearly 30 players are in line for qualifying offers that would make them restricted free agents, and more than 100 players are eligible for either rookie or veteran extensions, leaving teams with plenty to think about over the next few months.

          We have all the details on that and more key decisions, and we'll continue to add to the information below as the NBA calendar evolves and moves toward the start of the 2025-26 season this fall.

          Jump to a section:
          Key dates | Qualifying offers | Two-way qualifying offers
          Options | Guarantee dates | Rookie extension eligible
          Veteran extension eligible | Renegotiation eligible

          June 15

          • Early entry entrant withdrawal deadline (non-college players)

          TBD (first day after the NBA Finals)

          • Teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents

          June 25-26

          • 2025 NBA draft

          June 29

          • Last day for a team or player option to be exercised

          • Last day for a player to receive a Qualifying Offer

          June 30

          • Free agent negotiations can begin with players not on your own team (6 p.m. ET.)

          July 1 (Free agency moratorium begins at 12:01 a.m. ET)

          • First-round selections can sign contracts

          • Minimum contracts (two years or fewer) can sign

          • Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet

          • Third- and fourth-year rookie options can be exercised

          • Offer sheets can be extended to players

          • Two-way contracts can be signed and converted

          • Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet

          July 6 (Free agency officially begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.)

          • Teams can sign free agents

          • Trades can become official

          • Rookie scale and veteran contracts can be extended

          • Clock on offer sheets now begins

          July 5, 7, 8

          • Utah summer league

          July 6-9

          • California summer league

          July 10-20

          • NBA 2K Las Vegas Summer League

          July 13

          • Last day to withdraw a Qualifying Offer

          Aug. 29

          • Last day to use the waive and stretch provision

          September

          • Training camps begin for teams playing outside North America

          Sept. 30

          • Training camp begins for teams not playing outside North America

          Oct. 18

          • Last day to waive a player on a non-guaranteed contract and not incur a salary cap charge

          Oct. 20 (Last day of the offseason)

          • Last date to sign a rookie scale or veteran extension (if more than one season is left. If a player has an option, he is allowed to extend up until June 30, 2026)

          • Last day a player can sign a Designated Veteran Extension

          • Rosters set for NBA opening day (5 p.m. ET)

          • Last day to sign-and-trade a free agent

          • Last day a player with an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted to a two-way

          Oct. 21

          • Regular season begins

          Oct. 31

          • Third- and fourth-year team options on rookie contracts must be exercised

          Qualifying Offers

          Two-way qualifying offers

          Player and team options

          June 24

          June 26

          June 27

          June 29

          Note: Player options on June 29 must be exercised by 5 p.m. ET.

          *Contract does not become guaranteed if option is exercised.

          Guarantee dates

          June 28

          • Josh Minott (MIN): $0 to $2.2M

          June 29

          June 30

          July 1

          July 7

          July 8

          • Duncan Robinson (MIA): $9.9M to $19.9M

          • AJ Green (MIL): $0 to $2.3M

          July 10

          • Jamison Battle (TOR): $878K to $1.95M

          July 15

          July 20

          July 23

          • Antonio Reaves (NOP): $0 to $978K

          July 25

          Aug. 1

          Rookie extension eligible

          Veteran extension eligible

          Note: Players can begin negotiating extensions with their current team on the first day after the NBA Finals (unless noted otherwise).

          Renegotiation eligible

          • Charlotte: Jusuf Nurkic (as of Aug. 6)

          • Chicago: Kevin Huerter (as of Aug. 3)

          • Cleveland: Dean Wade (as of Sept. 27)

          • Dallas: Daniel Gafford

          • LA Clippers: Norman Powell

          • Los Angeles Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber (as of Sept. 8)

          • Memphis: Jaren Jackson Jr.

          • Miami: Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier

          • Milwaukee: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton

          • Minnesota: Julius Randle, Josh Minott (as of July 22)

          • New Orleans: CJ McCollum (as of Sept. 26)

          • New York: Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson (as of July 12)

          • Oklahoma City: Jaylin Williams (as of July 19)

          • Orlando: Caleb Houstan (as of July 10)

          • Phoenix: Kevin Durant, Cody Martin (as of Aug. 6)

          • Portland: Robert Williams, Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton (as of July 18)

          • San Antonio: De'Aaron Fox (as of Aug. 3)

          • Utah: John Collins, Collin Sexton (as of Sept. 3)

          • Washington: Marcus Smart (as of Aug. 6)

          Note: Memphis is the only team listed above that could have cap space