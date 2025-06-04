Bobby Marks previews the Lakers' offseason outlook, including the possibility of getting a center. (0:47)

The NBA's 2024-25 season is nearly complete, and 28 teams are already preparing for the offseason.

With many franchises already immersed in preparation for the 2025 NBA draft and this summer's free agency period, here's a look at the league's upcoming calendar, along with important deadlines for teams and players to exercise contract options.

Nearly 30 players are in line for qualifying offers that would make them restricted free agents, and more than 100 players are eligible for either rookie or veteran extensions, leaving teams with plenty to think about over the next few months.

We have all the details on that and more key decisions, and we'll continue to add to the information below as the NBA calendar evolves and moves toward the start of the 2025-26 season this fall.

Jump to a section:

Key dates | Qualifying offers | Two-way qualifying offers

Options | Guarantee dates | Rookie extension eligible

Veteran extension eligible | Renegotiation eligible

June 15

Early entry entrant withdrawal deadline (non-college players)

TBD (first day after the NBA Finals)

Teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents

June 25-26

2025 NBA draft

June 29

Last day for a team or player option to be exercised

Last day for a player to receive a Qualifying Offer

June 30

Free agent negotiations can begin with players not on your own team (6 p.m. ET.)

July 1 (Free agency moratorium begins at 12:01 a.m. ET)

First-round selections can sign contracts

Minimum contracts (two years or fewer) can sign

Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet

Third- and fourth-year rookie options can be exercised

Offer sheets can be extended to players

Two-way contracts can be signed and converted

Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet

July 6 (Free agency officially begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.)

Teams can sign free agents

Trades can become official

Rookie scale and veteran contracts can be extended

Clock on offer sheets now begins

July 5, 7, 8

Utah summer league

July 6-9

California summer league

July 10-20

NBA 2K Las Vegas Summer League

July 13

Last day to withdraw a Qualifying Offer

Aug. 29

Last day to use the waive and stretch provision

September

Training camps begin for teams playing outside North America

Sept. 30

Training camp begins for teams not playing outside North America

Oct. 18

Last day to waive a player on a non-guaranteed contract and not incur a salary cap charge

Oct. 20 (Last day of the offseason)

Last date to sign a rookie scale or veteran extension (if more than one season is left. If a player has an option, he is allowed to extend up until June 30, 2026)

Last day a player can sign a Designated Veteran Extension

Rosters set for NBA opening day (5 p.m. ET)

Last day to sign-and-trade a free agent

Last day a player with an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted to a two-way

Oct. 21

Regular season begins

Oct. 31

Third- and fourth-year team options on rookie contracts must be exercised

Qualifying Offers

Two-way qualifying offers

Player and team options

June 24

June 26

June 27

June 29

Note: Player options on June 29 must be exercised by 5 p.m. ET.

*Contract does not become guaranteed if option is exercised.

Guarantee dates

June 28

Josh Minott (MIN): $0 to $2.2M

June 29

June 30

July 1

Rayan Rupert (POR): $0 to $2.2M

Jamison Battle (TOR): $978K to $1.95M

Colby Jones (SAC): $0 to $1.1M

July 7

July 8

Duncan Robinson (MIA): $9.9M to $19.9M

AJ Green (MIL): $0 to $2.3M

July 10

Jamison Battle (TOR): $878K to $1.95M

July 15

July 20

July 23

Antonio Reaves (NOP): $0 to $978K

July 25

Jaden Springer (UTA): $0 to $400K

Aug. 1

Rookie extension eligible

Veteran extension eligible

Note: Players can begin negotiating extensions with their current team on the first day after the NBA Finals (unless noted otherwise).

Renegotiation eligible

Charlotte: Jusuf Nurkic (as of Aug. 6)

Chicago: Kevin Huerter (as of Aug. 3)

Cleveland: Dean Wade (as of Sept. 27)

Dallas: Daniel Gafford

LA Clippers: Norman Powell

Los Angeles Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber (as of Sept. 8)

Memphis: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Miami: Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier

Milwaukee: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton

Minnesota: Julius Randle, Josh Minott (as of July 22)

New Orleans: CJ McCollum (as of Sept. 26)

New York: Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson (as of July 12)

Oklahoma City: Jaylin Williams (as of July 19)

Orlando: Caleb Houstan (as of July 10)

Phoenix: Kevin Durant, Cody Martin (as of Aug. 6)

Portland: Robert Williams, Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton (as of July 18)

San Antonio: De'Aaron Fox (as of Aug. 3)

Utah: John Collins, Collin Sexton (as of Sept. 3)

Washington: Marcus Smart (as of Aug. 6)

Note: Memphis is the only team listed above that could have cap space