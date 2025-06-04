The NBA's 2024-25 season is nearly complete, and 28 teams are already preparing for the offseason.
With many franchises already immersed in preparation for the 2025 NBA draft and this summer's free agency period, here's a look at the league's upcoming calendar, along with important deadlines for teams and players to exercise contract options.
Nearly 30 players are in line for qualifying offers that would make them restricted free agents, and more than 100 players are eligible for either rookie or veteran extensions, leaving teams with plenty to think about over the next few months.
We have all the details on that and more key decisions, and we'll continue to add to the information below as the NBA calendar evolves and moves toward the start of the 2025-26 season this fall.
June 15
Early entry entrant withdrawal deadline (non-college players)
TBD (first day after the NBA Finals)
Teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents
June 25-26
2025 NBA draft
June 29
Last day for a team or player option to be exercised
Last day for a player to receive a Qualifying Offer
June 30
Free agent negotiations can begin with players not on your own team (6 p.m. ET.)
July 1 (Free agency moratorium begins at 12:01 a.m. ET)
First-round selections can sign contracts
Minimum contracts (two years or fewer) can sign
Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet
Third- and fourth-year rookie options can be exercised
Offer sheets can be extended to players
Two-way contracts can be signed and converted
Restricted free agents can sign an offer sheet
July 6 (Free agency officially begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.)
Teams can sign free agents
Trades can become official
Rookie scale and veteran contracts can be extended
Clock on offer sheets now begins
July 5, 7, 8
Utah summer league
July 6-9
California summer league
July 10-20
NBA 2K Las Vegas Summer League
July 13
Last day to withdraw a Qualifying Offer
Aug. 29
Last day to use the waive and stretch provision
September
Training camps begin for teams playing outside North America
Sept. 30
Training camp begins for teams not playing outside North America
Oct. 18
Last day to waive a player on a non-guaranteed contract and not incur a salary cap charge
Oct. 20 (Last day of the offseason)
Last date to sign a rookie scale or veteran extension (if more than one season is left. If a player has an option, he is allowed to extend up until June 30, 2026)
Last day a player can sign a Designated Veteran Extension
Rosters set for NBA opening day (5 p.m. ET)
Last day to sign-and-trade a free agent
Last day a player with an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted to a two-way
Oct. 21
Regular season begins
Oct. 31
Third- and fourth-year team options on rookie contracts must be exercised
Qualifying Offers
Two-way qualifying offers
Player and team options
June 24
Kyrie Irving (DAL): $42,962,963
Dwight Powell (DAL): $4,000,000
Pat Connaughton (MIL): $9,423,869
Matisse Thybulle (POR): $11,550,000
June 26
John Collins (UTA): $26,580,000
June 27
Jared Butler (PHI; team): $2,349,578
June 29
Dominic Barlow (ATL; team): $2,270,735
*Keon Johnson (BKN; team): $2,349,578
*Tyrese Martin (BKN; team): $2,191,897
*Drew Timme (BKN; team): $1,955,377
*Jalen Wilson (BKN; team): $2,221,677
*JD Davison (BOS; team): $2,270,735
Jevon Carter (CHI): $6,809,524
*Chuma Okeke (CLE; team): $2,546,675
Dario Saric (DEN): $5,426,400
Russell Westbrook (DEN): $3,468,960
Quinten Post (GOS; team): $1,955,377
*Gui Santos (GOS; team): $2,221,677
Aaron Holiday (HOU; team): $4,901,400
Fred VanVleet (HOU; team): $44,886,930
*Tony Bradley (IND; team): $2,940,876
Nicolas Batum (LAC): $4,901,400
James Harden (LAC): $36,346,154
Dorian Finney-Smith (LAL): $15,378,480
*Jordan Goodwin (LAL; team): $2,349,578
LeBron James (LAL): $52,627,153
Keshad Johnson (MIA; team): $1,955,377
Duncan Robinson (MIA; ETO): $19,888,000
Kevin Porter Jr. (MIL): $2,546,675
Bobby Portis (MIL): $13,445,754
Luka Garza (MIN; team): $2,349,578
Josh Minott (MIN; team): $2,187,451
Julius Randle (MIN): $32,408,640
Naz Reid (MIN): $15,022,464
BJ Boston Jr. (NOP; team): $2,349,578
*Elfrid Payton (NOP; team): $3,153,598
*Ariel Hukporti (NYK; team): $1,955,377
*PJ Tucker (NYK; team): $3,468,960
*Ajay Mitchell (OKC; team): $3,000,000
*Jaylin Williams (OKC; team): $2,187,451
Gary Harris (ORL; team): $7,500,000
Caleb Houstan (ORL; team): $2,187,451
Mo Wagner (ORL; team): $11,000,000
Andre Drummond (PHI; team): $5,000,000
Justin Edwards (PHI; team): $1,955,377
Eric Gordon (PHI): $3,468,960
Kelly Oubre Jr. (PHI): $8,382,150
Lonnie Walker IV (PHI; team): $2,940,876
Vasilije Micic (PHX; team): $8,109,150
*Rayan Rupert (POR; team): $2,221,677
Keon Ellis (SAC; team): $2,301,587
*Isaac Jones (SAC; team): $1,955,377
Khris Middleton (WAS): $34,012,345
Note: Player options on June 29 must be exercised by 5 p.m. ET.
*Contract does not become guaranteed if option is exercised.
Guarantee dates
June 28
Josh Minott (MIN): $0 to $2.2M
June 29
Maxwell Lewis (BKN): $0 to $2.2M
Jock Landale (HOU): $0 to $8M
Nick Richards (PHX): $0 to $5M
Anthony Gill (WAS): $0 to $2.2M
June 30
Josh Okogie (CHA): $0 to $7.7M
Leonard Miller (MIN): $1.1M to $2.2M
Cody Martin (PHX): $0 to $8.7M
Johnny Juzang (UTA): $0 to $2.8M
Svi Mykhailiuk (UTA): $0 to $3.7M
July 1
Rayan Rupert (POR): $0 to $2.2M
Jamison Battle (TOR): $978K to $1.95M
Colby Jones (SAC): $0 to $1.1M
July 7
Brandon Williams (DAL): $0 to $200K
Andre Jackson Jr. (MIL): $0 to $2.2M
July 8
Duncan Robinson (MIA): $9.9M to $19.9M
AJ Green (MIL): $0 to $2.3M
July 10
Jamison Battle (TOR): $878K to $1.95M
July 15
Jordan Miller (LAC): $0 to $350K
Chris Livingston (MIN): $0 to $2.2M
Zion Williamson (NOP): $7.9M to $39.4M
July 20
Shake Milton (LAL): $0 to $3M
Toumani Camara (POR): $0 to $2.2M
July 23
Antonio Reaves (NOP): $0 to $978K
July 25
Jaden Springer (UTA): $0 to $400K
Aug. 1
Duop Reath (POR): $0 to $2.2M
Julian Champagnie (SAS): $0 to $3M
Rookie extension eligible
Atlanta: Dyson Daniels
Charlotte: Mark Williams
Chicago: Dalen Terry
Denver: Peyton Watson, Christian Braun
Detroit: Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren
Houston: Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason
Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin
Miami: Nikola Jovic
Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng
Orlando: Paolo Banchero
Portland: Shaedon Sharpe
Sacramento: Keegan Murray
San Antonio: Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan
Toronto: Ochai Agbaji
Utah: Walker Kessler
Veteran extension eligible
Atlanta: Clint Capela (through June 30), Garrison Mathews (through June 30), Georges Niang, Trae Young, Mouhamed Gueye
Boston: Al Horford (through June 30), Kristaps Porzingis, Jordan Walsh
Brooklyn: Cam Johnson, Maxwell Lewis
Charlotte: Jusuf Nurkic, Grant Williams (as of July 11)
Chicago: Nikola Vucevic, Jevon Carter (as of July 7), Coby White (as of July 10), Ayo Dosunmu (as of July 22), Zach Collins (as of Oct. 1), Julian Phillips (as of 7/12)
Cleveland: Sam Merrill (through June 30), Dean Wade, Max Strus, Darius Garland (as of July 8), De'Andre Hunter (as of Oct. 1)
Dallas: Kyrie Irving (as of July 7), Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell (as of July 9), PJ Washington (as of Aug. 29)
Denver: Nikola Jokic (as of July 8), Michael Porter Jr.
Detroit: Tim Hardaway Jr. (as of June 30)
Golden State: Kevon Looney (as of June 30), Gary Payton II (as of June 30), Draymond Green (as of July 8), Trayce Jackson-Davis
Houston: Fred VanVleet (as of July 7), Dillon Brooks (as of July 8), Jock Landale
Indiana: Aaron Nesmith (as of Oct. 1)
LA Clippers: Amir Coffey (through June 30), Norman Powell
LA Lakers: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Luka Doncic (as of Aug. 2)
Memphis: Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke (as of Oct. 1), John Konchar (as of July 7)
Miami: Tyler Herro (as of Oct. 1), Andrew Wiggins (as of Oct 1), Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier
Milwaukee: Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, AJ Green (as of July 7), Damian Lillard (as of July 9), Kyle Kuzma (as of July 7), Chris Livingston (as of July 8), Andre Jackson Jr. (as of July 7)
Minnesota: Julius Randle, Josh Minott, Leonard Miller (as of July 8), Donte DiVincenzo (as of July 8)
New Orleans: Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum
New York: Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns (as of July 7), Mitchell Robinson
Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams (as of July 20)
Orlando: Caleb Houston, Cole Anthony (as of Oct. 1)
Phoenix: Kevin Durant, Cody Martin, Nick Richards, Vasilije Micic (as of July 17), Bradley Beal, Devin Booker
Portland: Jabari Walker (as of June 30), Robert Williams, Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Matisse Thybulle (as of July 10), Rayan Rupert
Sacramento: Zach LaVine (as of July 7)
San Antonio: Julian Champagnie, De'Aaron Fox (as of Aug. 3), Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson (as of July 18)
Toronto: Chris Boucher (through June 30), RJ Barrett (as of Oct. 1), Jakob Poeltl
Utah: John Collins, Collin Sexton
Washington: Malcolm Brogdon (through June 30, Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, Jordan Poole (as of Oct. 1), Colby Jones
Note: Players can begin negotiating extensions with their current team on the first day after the NBA Finals (unless noted otherwise).
Renegotiation eligible
Charlotte: Jusuf Nurkic (as of Aug. 6)
Chicago: Kevin Huerter (as of Aug. 3)
Cleveland: Dean Wade (as of Sept. 27)
Dallas: Daniel Gafford
LA Clippers: Norman Powell
Los Angeles Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber (as of Sept. 8)
Memphis: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Miami: Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier
Milwaukee: Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton
Minnesota: Julius Randle, Josh Minott (as of July 22)
New Orleans: CJ McCollum (as of Sept. 26)
New York: Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson (as of July 12)
Oklahoma City: Jaylin Williams (as of July 19)
Orlando: Caleb Houstan (as of July 10)
Phoenix: Kevin Durant, Cody Martin (as of Aug. 6)
Portland: Robert Williams, Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton (as of July 18)
San Antonio: De'Aaron Fox (as of Aug. 3)
Utah: John Collins, Collin Sexton (as of Sept. 3)
Washington: Marcus Smart (as of Aug. 6)
Note: Memphis is the only team listed above that could have cap space