OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Indiana Pacers' arrival in Oklahoma City for the NBA Finals has been delayed by weather.

Forecasters issued a tornado warning, flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch for Oklahoma City and much of the surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon, all while the Pacers' charter flight was in the air.

The flight was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and refueled, and the team was planning to arrive in Oklahoma City later Tuesday evening. Oklahoma City's airport arrivals and departures were interrupted by heavy rain and wind.

The Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to appear at the NBA Finals media day Wednesday at Paycom Center, which will host Game 1 of the title series Thursday night.

There was at least one tornado spotted in Norman, Oklahoma, near the University of Oklahoma campus, on Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately known whether the tornado touched down or caused any damage.

Norman is about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.