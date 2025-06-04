Alan Hahn and Monica McNutt reveal their reasons for why they think the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau. (1:41)

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has undergone treatment on his bruised left knee and to repair ligament damage on his left finger, both injuries suffered during the team's playoff run, sources told ESPN.

Towns suffered the finger injury in Game 3 of the second round against the Boston Celtics and the knee injury in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Despite the injuries, Towns posted at least 20 points in every game against the Pacers and had a double-double in five of those contests.

After the Knicks' season ended with Saturday's Game 6 loss to the Pacers, Towns had the injuries reexamined and chose to immediately have procedures so he would have the most time possible to recover before next season, sources said.

Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves just weeks before the regular season, and he made a successful transition to New York as one of only two players this season (Nikola Jokic) to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 40% on 3-pointers. Towns earned All-Star and All-NBA third-team honors.

He is under contract for the next three seasons (with a player option for 2027-28) but is eligible to sign an extension during the offseason that could add another two years to his deal.