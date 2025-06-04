How to watch 2025 NBA Finals: Thunder vs. Pacers on ABC

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's exclusive coverage of the 2025 NBA Finals begins Thursday on ABC. The Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder host the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins with "NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 before moving to ABC at 8 p.m.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam look to lead the Pacers to their first NBA championship in franchise history, while 2024-25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder seek OKC's first title since winning it all as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979.

Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson will call the series, with Lisa Salters handling the sideline reporting.

Here are key facts about the 2025 NBA Finals:

What is the coverage schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

"Countdown to the Finals": 3 p.m. on ESPN

"NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

"NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash: 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 1: Pacers at Thunder: 8:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

Sunday

"NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Game 2: Pacers at Thunder: 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

June 11

"NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

"NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash: 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 3: Thunder at Pacers: 8:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

June 13

"NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

"NBA Countdown" presented by DoorDash: 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers: 8:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

June 16

Game 5 (if necessary): Pacers at Thunder: 8:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

June 19

Game 6 (if necessary): Thunder at Pacers: 8:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

June 22

Game 7 (if necessary): Pacers at Thunder: 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the NBA Finals streaming hub.

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats and more.