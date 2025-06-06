Tyrese Haliburton hits the game-winner as the Pacers shock the Thunder in Game 1. (1:07)

The Indiana Pacers did it again.

After trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pacers stormed back to win after Tyrese Haliburton's jumper put them ahead with 0.3 seconds remaining. It is the latest game winner in an NBA Finals game since Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals, according to ESPN Research.

Indiana got the stop on the ensuing possession for a 111-110 victory Thursday, shocking the Thunder and snatching a 1-0 lead in the Finals. Indiana never led until Haliburton's jumper. The Pacers have overcome five 15-point deficits this postseason -- the most by any team in a single postseason since 1998.

The 15-point comeback ties the largest fourth-quarter rally victory in the Finals over the past 50 years. The head coach for the most recent instance before Thursday was Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.

Haliburton has five career game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs, tied with Reggie Miller for second most since at least 1997.

The Pacers' latest postseason comeback drew reactions from around the sports world, including Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

