Open Extended Reactions

Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals brought Sunday's best as players from the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder arrived pregame.

Indiana took Game 1 behind a shocking Tyrese Haliburton go-ahead basket with 0.3 seconds remaining. Haliburton followed up that moment with a blue button-up and cream pants, while his teammate Andrew Nembhard rocked a plaid shirt. Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wore similarly colored blue pants for his look with a T-shirt featuring John Lennon.

Here are the top pregame looks from Game 2.

SGA in the house after dropping 38 PTS in his #NBAFinals debut 🔥



How many will he drop in Game 2?



8 ET on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sxlGNyR36y — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2025

Tyrese Haliburton arrives for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals fresh off a game-winner in his Finals debut 🔥



8:00 PM ET on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/cHeOIcyoWn — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2025

Another big shot loading for Andrew Nembhard in Game 2? 🎯#NBAFinals | 8 ET on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/mYmIZMbO3T — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2025

who's ready for Game 2? pic.twitter.com/uxKZvGQ50K — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 8, 2025