          2025 NBA Finals: SGA, Haliburton top arrivals for Game 2

          Shai Gilgeous-Alexander arrives for Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
          • ESPN staffJun 8, 2025, 10:37 PM

          Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals brought Sunday's best as players from the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder arrived pregame.

          Indiana took Game 1 behind a shocking Tyrese Haliburton go-ahead basket with 0.3 seconds remaining. Haliburton followed up that moment with a blue button-up and cream pants, while his teammate Andrew Nembhard rocked a plaid shirt. Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wore similarly colored blue pants for his look with a T-shirt featuring John Lennon.

          Here are the top pregame looks from Game 2.