MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Zach Edey could miss the start of the 2025-26 season after the Memphis Grizzlies rookie center had surgery Tuesday on his left ankle.

Edey needed the procedure to repair and restabilize his ankle after spraining it again during offseason training last week. The Grizzlies said the 7-foot-3 Canadian would be evaluated again in four months, which is less than two weeks before the 2025-26 season opens Oct. 21.

The two-time national player of the year at Purdue missed 12 games early in the season because of a sprained left ankle. He went on to play in 66 games, making 55 starts, and averaged 9.2 points and a rookie-leading 8.3 rebounds. He was voted to the All-Rookie first team.