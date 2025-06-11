Open Extended Reactions

When the Indiana Pacers host Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC), it will be the first Finals game in Indianapolis in a quarter century. Yet this Pacers' run is still ahead of schedule -- if it was even scheduled at all.

Despite reaching the Eastern Conference finals last spring, Indiana was a heavy underdog to get back as the No. 4 seed, let alone advance further. The Pacers needed to knock off a 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 2, then win a second series over the No. 3 seeded New York Knicks without the benefit of home-court advantage.

Using data from SportsOddsHistory.com, ESPN Research found that just two Finals teams in the past four decades had worse title odds to start the season than Indiana's plus-5,000 (50-1) at ESPN BET Sportsbook: the 2020 Miami Heat (plus-7,500) and 2002 New Jersey Nets (plus-6,000), with the 2022 Boston Celtics also at plus-5,000.

The history of other surprise finalists tells us their success doesn't tend to carry over into championships. But between the runs and the comebacks they've pulled off along the way, the Pacers have made history accomplishing the improbable.

Let's take a closer look at how Indiana compares to other unexpected Finals teams, what it says about this Pacers squad and if we should've seen this coming.

Surprise conference finalists haven't gotten back

The skepticism about Indiana entering this season might have stemmed from what has happened to recent teams like the Pacers, who have come largely out of nowhere to reach the conference finals. Last year's run as the No. 6 seed benefited from injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as multiple Knicks.

Since the first round went to best-of-seven series in 2003, five teams have made the conference finals with pre-playoff odds to win the title of plus-5,000 or more, according to SportsOddsHistory.com. Remarkably, all five of those have come since 2018, as upsets have become more common in the NBA playoffs.

Of those five teams, Indiana is the first to return to the conference finals, let alone advance deeper.

NBA contract extension rules Team Year Title odds Seed Next Season Miami Heat 2023 12500 8 Lost Round 1 Boston Celtics 2018 10000 2 Lost Conference semis Portland Trail Blazers 2019 10000 3 Lost Round 1 Indiana Pacers 2024 10000 6 Reached NBA Finals Atlanta Hawks 2021 6600 5 Lost Round 1 Via SportsOddsHistory.com; since 2003

Three of the five clubs ended up losing in the first round the following year. Before the Pacers, only the Celtics returned to the conference finals at any point after their unlikely run, doing so in 2020 before reaching the NBA Finals in 2022 with only a handful of players left from 2018 and a new coach.

Like Indiana, the 2018-19 Portland Trail Blazers and 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks hoped getting to the conference finals, thanks to upsets and a favorable bracket, would be the start of something. Instead, it proved to be the high point of their runs. Neither has won a playoff series since.

Given the age of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton (25) and the team's supporting players, that kind of outcome seemed unlikely for Indiana. But something similar could have been said of Trae Young and Atlanta four years ago. It was certainly no sure thing that the Pacers' 2024 playoff success would translate again this spring.

The huge upset over the Cavaliers

Indiana benefited from having Boston knocked out of the opposite side of the East bracket a year after the Celtics swept the Pacers en route to the title last postseason. However, to take advantage of that, the Pacers had to pull off a shocking upset.

A few factors conspired to diminish the impact of the Pacers knocking out Cleveland, whose 64 wins were tied for the third most among teams that failed to reach the conference finals. In addition to New York taking down a 61-win Boston team simultaneously, in the West the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder trailed multiple times in a seven-game scare against the Denver Nuggets. Those other series divided the attention.

Additionally, Indiana might have been a victim of its success. The win over the Cavaliers almost transpired too quickly. After one of their trademark comebacks to win Game 2 with Cleveland All-Stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley sitting out, the Pacers lost Game 3 at home by 22 points. But they responded with a 20-point win and took any potential drama out of the series by closing it out on the road in five games.

Still, based on pre-series odds, Indiana was one of the 10 most unlikely winners since 2000. And of the upsets that took place in the first two rounds, the Pacers joined the 2023 Heat as the only teams in that span that parlayed the result into a trip to the Finals.