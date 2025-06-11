Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- The NBA is returning to Mexico City next season, with the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons set to play a regular-season game there Nov. 1.

The Mavericks have the No. 1 pick in this month's draft and are expected to select Duke's Cooper Flagg. The Pistons made a huge improvement this season and reached the Eastern Conference playoffs.

It will be the NBA's 34th game in Mexico since 1992.

"We take significant pride in the fact that the Mavericks organization and our supporters reflect the increased globalization of basketball and the NBA," Mavericks CEO Rick Welts said. "The vibrancy of Mexico City and the passion of its fans make it the perfect place to host these Global Games."

The full NBA schedule for next season isn't likely to be released until late summer. The league typically announces some international games ahead of that.

"Playing a regular-season game in Mexico City will be a great experience for our players and coaches," Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said. "And we look forward to showcasing Detroit basketball to an international audience and a passionate, growing NBA fanbase."