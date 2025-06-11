        <
          2025 NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton tops Game 3 fashion

          Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton arrives for Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Pacers / X
          • ESPN staffJun 11, 2025, 10:59 PM

          Stars arrived accordingly for a key Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

          As the series shifts to Indianapolis, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton rocked an all-black fit with a white dress shirt and buttons scattered on the bottom. Myles Turner arrived wearing the jersey of Dallas Stars' center Tyler Seguin.

          For Oklahoma City, Luguentz Dort led the way with an all-black fit with a Louis Vuitton beret to complete his look. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wore denim pants and a jacket alongside a white shirt.

          Here are the top looks from Game 3.