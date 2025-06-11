Open Extended Reactions

Stars arrived accordingly for a key Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

As the series shifts to Indianapolis, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton rocked an all-black fit with a white dress shirt and buttons scattered on the bottom. Myles Turner arrived wearing the jersey of Dallas Stars' center Tyler Seguin.

For Oklahoma City, Luguentz Dort led the way with an all-black fit with a Louis Vuitton beret to complete his look. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wore denim pants and a jacket alongside a white shirt.

Here are the top looks from Game 3.

Tyrese Haliburton is in the building 😎 pic.twitter.com/XueqZHpfhF — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 11, 2025

Look at Lu 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/rHL7jhV1Yd — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 11, 2025

"Why no music, Shai?"



"There's no need for it."



The MVP is locked in for Game 3 of the #NBAFinals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YJ4iCRvFgx — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2025

What was JDub's pregame meal before Game 3?



8:30 ET on ABC | #NBAFinals 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k9DcRJioC1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 11, 2025

fitted for the Finals 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XnnYNyBTBy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 11, 2025