Open Extended Reactions

Golden State Warriors point guard Brandin Podziemski underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced.

The surgery took place Tuesday, and the Warriors expect Podziemski to be ready for the start of training camp.

This is Podziemski's second surgery of the offseason. He underwent left wrist debridement surgery on May 27.

Podziemski missed a total of 18 regular-season games in his second season. Among the injuries he had this past season, Podziemski suffered a right abdominal injury on Dec. 28, which forced him to miss the next 12 games.

Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.

The Warriors have had two guards undergo offseason surgery. Moses Moody had surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb on May 21. Golden State also expects Moody to be ready for camp.