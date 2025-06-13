How to watch Scot Pollard 'Heart of Pearl' E60 on ESPN

In February 2024, former NBA player Scot Pollard's heart entered into cardiogenic shock, and an unprecedented all-access journey to save his life began. (0:30)

Former NBA and college basketball star Scot Pollard faced his own mortality as he underwent a heart transplant. Pollard's health journey hit close to home, as his father, Pearl, collapsed and died from heart failure while waiting in vain for a transplant of his own. Scot was 16 at the time of his father's death.

On Father's Day, ESPN E60's Jeremy Schaap tells the story of Scot's battle to not allow history to repeat itself and continue to be present for his family. "Heart of Pearl" debuts Sunday on ESPN. An extended version will be available afterward on ESPN+ and Disney+.

