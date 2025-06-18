Alan Hahn emphatically states that Tyrese Haliburton needs to play for the Pacers in Game 6 vs. the Thunder. (1:02)

The Indiana Pacers are preparing for the possibility of not having Tyrese Haliburton available to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, coach Rick Carlisle said in a radio interview Wednesday morning.

Haliburton's availability is a concern after sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday that the Pacers star has a strained right calf.

He had been dealing with a lower right leg injury throughout the series, and it worsened during Monday's Game 5 loss. Haliburton played with the injury for most of his 34 minutes but failed to make a field goal as Indiana lost to Oklahoma City 120-109 to fall behind 3-2 in the series.

Now facing a win-or-else scenario, there is a chance Haliburton does not play in Game 6 on Thursday.

"He is going to be carefully evaluated over the next 36 hours and will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report and probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6," Carlisle told Indianapolis radio station 107.5 The Fan.

Haliburton was set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain, sources told Charania.

"We have to prepare for two scenarios: one where he plays and one where he does not," Carlisle said in the radio interview.

If Haliburton cannot play, it would seem likely that the Pacers would promote guard T.J. McConnell to a starting role. McConnell has been brilliant throughout the playoffs and sparked a rally in which Indiana closed an 18-point deficit to two in the second half of Game 5 before Oklahoma City pulled away for good.

"Depending on the situation tomorrow, we may need him for significantly more minutes," Carlisle said of McConnell.

Haliburton left Game 5 late in the first quarter and returned to the bench area with a wrap on his lower leg. The Pacers, Carlisle said, discussed keeping Haliburton out for the second half. Haliburton vetoed those plans and played 17 minutes in the second half, leading the Pacers in rebounds and assists after intermission.

But Haliburton barely looked to shoot in the second half. It marked the first time in Haliburton's career that he logged at least 34 minutes in a game and failed to make a single field goal.

"I mean, it's the NBA Finals. It's the Finals, man," Haliburton said after Game 5. "I've worked my whole life to be here, and I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means, but it's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that. And it is what it is. Got to be ready to go for Game 6."

After his postgame news conference following Game 2, Haliburton limped off with what was later revealed to be a right ankle injury. On Monday, he acknowledged this injury was in the "same area." Haliburton is averaging 15.0 points, 7.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds on 45% shooting through the first five games of the series.

The Pacers are scheduled to practice Wednesday. It will largely be a meeting and walk-through session, Carlisle said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.