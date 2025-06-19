Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is facing a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving after police say they stopped him driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, on May 1.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Lafayette Journal & Courier, an Indiana State Police trooper observed Edey's northbound vehicle traveling at an excessive speed on State Road 25 in West Point, Indiana.

When pulled over, the former Purdue star said he was speeding in an attempt to pass another vehicle. He was released at the scene.

An initial court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The ninth pick of the 2024 NBA draft, Edey led all rookies in field goal percentage (58%) and rebounds per game (8.3), in addition to ranking No. 4 in blocks and second in plus-minus (plus-164). He was named to the NBA All-Rookie team and registered 12 double-doubles on the season, the most by a Memphis rookie since Marc Gasol in 2008-09.

Edey, 23, will likely miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, after re-spraining his left ankle in an offseason workout this month, an injury that required surgery to restabilize the ankle. Edey missed 12 games during his rookie campaign after spraining the same ankle in November.