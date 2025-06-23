Confetti rains down on the Thunder players as they celebrate winning the 2025 NBA Finals over the Pacers. (1:23)

The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off one of the most successful seasons in NBA history with one final piece of the puzzle on Sunday -- a championship.

The Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals to clinch their first title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. They are now the fourth team in NBA history to reach 84 wins in a single season, including playoffs, according to ESPN Research. Their final record, regular-season and postseason combined, is 84-21.

To make matters more impressive, Oklahoma City is the second-youngest champions in the shot-clock era (25.6), behind only the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers, who had an average weighted age of 24.9.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the clincher and earned NBA Finals MVP honors. He is the fourth player in NBA history win an MVP, scoring title and NBA Championship in the same season (Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Lew Alcindor are the others). Gilgeous-Alexander had four 30-point outings in the first five games of the series, joining Rick Barry and Allen Iverson as the only other players to do so in their first five NBA Finals games.

Oklahoma City's title prompted reaction from around the sports world.

Sports world

Lil Hartenstein is slumped 😂😂😂 congrats Okc. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 23, 2025

Big congrats to the OKC fans, players, and organization for this championship.

Their team been good all year well deserved. To the Cers keep yall heads up yall boys came to play this year. Congrats to both teams. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 23, 2025

Happy for the city of OKC! More importantly happy for Sam! Finally got one!! 🍾⚡️ — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) June 23, 2025

Born 2 dream. Raised a champion.



Congrats to @shaiglalex on winning his first NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/87iUXT71Vv — Converse (@Converse) June 23, 2025

The storm was building. Now it's forever.



Congratulations to the Oklahoma City

Thunder, 2025 NBA Champs. pic.twitter.com/V3eoQXvOnM — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 23, 2025

No matter what I'm proud of this @Pacers team! Fought til the end! Prayers up @TyHaliburton22 🙏🏽🥰Congrats to the @okcthunder! — Tamika Catchings (@Catchin24) June 23, 2025

Congrats OKC. What a fun team to watch. What a season.



Respect to the Pacers who had an incredible playoff run.



And wishing all the best and hoping for a speedy recovery for their main man @TyHaliburton22 🙏🙌. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 23, 2025

Let's Go!!!!!!!!! Thunder We did it!!!!!!! Man I'm so proud of y'all!! @okcthunder — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 23, 2025

Local love

SO MUCH LOVE FOR THE @okcthunder.

SO MUCH LOVE FOR THESE FANS.

SO MUCH LOVE FOR THIS CITY. — City of OKC (@cityofokc) June 23, 2025

Alma maters

standing 6-foot-6

from Santa Clara University

𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻



Jalen. Williams.



🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yinTF7b9hc — Santa Clara Men's Basketball (@SantaClaraHoops) June 23, 2025

2x NBA CHAMPION 🏆



Alex Caruso and the OKC Thunder take the NBA championship title in Game 7 👍#GigEm | @NBA pic.twitter.com/jGGHnUwjuR — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) June 23, 2025

LUGUENTZ DORT, NBA CHAMPION 😈🏆 pic.twitter.com/ajdTvAEQmx — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) June 23, 2025