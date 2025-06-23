The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off one of the most successful seasons in NBA history with one final piece of the puzzle on Sunday -- a championship.
The Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals to clinch their first title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. They are now the fourth team in NBA history to reach 84 wins in a single season, including playoffs, according to ESPN Research. Their final record, regular-season and postseason combined, is 84-21.
To make matters more impressive, Oklahoma City is the second-youngest champions in the shot-clock era (25.6), behind only the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers, who had an average weighted age of 24.9.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 29 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the clincher and earned NBA Finals MVP honors. He is the fourth player in NBA history win an MVP, scoring title and NBA Championship in the same season (Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Lew Alcindor are the others). Gilgeous-Alexander had four 30-point outings in the first five games of the series, joining Rick Barry and Allen Iverson as the only other players to do so in their first five NBA Finals games.
Oklahoma City's title prompted reaction from around the sports world.
Sports world
Lil Hartenstein is slumped 😂😂😂 congrats Okc.— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 23, 2025
Big congrats to the OKC fans, players, and organization for this championship.— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 23, 2025
Their team been good all year well deserved. To the Cers keep yall heads up yall boys came to play this year. Congrats to both teams.
Happy for the city of OKC! More importantly happy for Sam! Finally got one!! 🍾⚡️— Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) June 23, 2025
Born 2 dream. Raised a champion.— Converse (@Converse) June 23, 2025
Congrats to @shaiglalex on winning his first NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/87iUXT71Vv
The storm was building. Now it's forever.— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 23, 2025
Congratulations to the Oklahoma City
Thunder, 2025 NBA Champs. pic.twitter.com/V3eoQXvOnM
No matter what I'm proud of this @Pacers team! Fought til the end! Prayers up @TyHaliburton22 🙏🏽🥰Congrats to the @okcthunder!— Tamika Catchings (@Catchin24) June 23, 2025
Congrats OKC. What a fun team to watch. What a season.— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 23, 2025
Respect to the Pacers who had an incredible playoff run.
And wishing all the best and hoping for a speedy recovery for their main man @TyHaliburton22 🙏🙌.
Let's Go!!!!!!!!! Thunder We did it!!!!!!! Man I'm so proud of y'all!! @okcthunder— Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 23, 2025
THUNDER UP! 🏆 @okcthunder— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) June 23, 2025
congrats, @okcthunder 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bdkMk1qZZn— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 23, 2025
Local love
NBA CHAMPS 🏆 OKC— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) June 23, 2025
Congrats, @okcthunder! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xAxwiyf96C
OKLAHOMA'S TEAM!— Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) June 23, 2025
Congratulations, @okcthunder!#GoPokes | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/K252h8bQQ2
SO MUCH LOVE FOR THE @okcthunder.— City of OKC (@cityofokc) June 23, 2025
SO MUCH LOVE FOR THESE FANS.
SO MUCH LOVE FOR THIS CITY.
Alma maters
NBA Champs, @shaiglalex and @wallace_cason 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Kpd822QvMm— Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 23, 2025
standing 6-foot-6— Santa Clara Men's Basketball (@SantaClaraHoops) June 23, 2025
from Santa Clara University
𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻
Jalen. Williams.
🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yinTF7b9hc
CHAMP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1DUg4N0gEX— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) June 23, 2025
2x NBA CHAMPION 🏆— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) June 23, 2025
Alex Caruso and the OKC Thunder take the NBA championship title in Game 7 👍#GigEm | @NBA pic.twitter.com/jGGHnUwjuR
LUGUENTZ DORT, NBA CHAMPION 😈🏆 pic.twitter.com/ajdTvAEQmx— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) June 23, 2025
WIGGS IS A NBA CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yxfyTdxfVr— Maryland Men's Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 23, 2025
CONGRATS to @Jay_MWilliams_ & @zai_joe1...NBA CHAMPS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0bkMmzUTS1— Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) June 23, 2025