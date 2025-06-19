Open Extended Reactions

With the Oklahoma City Thunder boasting a 3-2 series lead in the 2025 NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers will enter Game 6 with their backs against the wall.

The Pacers will have one key advantage as they look to keep their championship homes alive and force a decisive Game 7 -- Game 6 is being played on their home court in Indianapolis. Indiana has boasted one of the best playoff atmospheres all postseason, and Pacers fans will undoubtedly be out in force for their last chance to see the team at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

It's set to be a raucous environment tonight in Indiana's capital. Will the Pacers force the first NBA Finals Game 7 since LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors in 2016? Or will the Thunder close things out to secure the franchise's first championship since relocating to the Sooner State?

Here are the best sights and sounds from Game 6 in Indianapolis.