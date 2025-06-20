Tyrese Haliburton sprints down the court in transition to deliver a spinning, no-look dime for Pascal Siakam to slam home. (0:27)

With less than a minute remaining in the first half of Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Pascal Siakam emphatically gave the Indiana Pacers a 20-point lead.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton picked off Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams then led a rapid fast break. Haliburton found a cutting Siakam with a no-look dime to setup the forward's tomahawk jam over Williams.

The dunk sent Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy and Williams nearly to the ground.

This angle of Pascal Siakam's poster 😳 pic.twitter.com/tvGnExAkSA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 20, 2025

Siakam scored to end the first half, too, giving Indiana a 22-point lead while facing elimination. But, it was the 2019 NBA Champions' slam that served as the highlight of the Pacers' strong finish.

While the video showcases the memorable jab, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. Here's a look at Siakam's poster frame-by-frame.

Rising high

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Following through

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Job finished

(Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Taking it in