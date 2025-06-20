        <
          2025 NBA Finals: Top photos from Pascal Siakam emphatic dunk

          Haliburton's no-look pass sets up ferocious Siakam poster (0:27)

          Tyrese Haliburton sprints down the court in transition to deliver a spinning, no-look dime for Pascal Siakam to slam home. (0:27)

          • ESPN staffJun 20, 2025, 02:22 AM

          With less than a minute remaining in the first half of Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Pascal Siakam emphatically gave the Indiana Pacers a 20-point lead.

          Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton picked off Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams then led a rapid fast break. Haliburton found a cutting Siakam with a no-look dime to setup the forward's tomahawk jam over Williams.

          The dunk sent Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy and Williams nearly to the ground.

          Siakam scored to end the first half, too, giving Indiana a 22-point lead while facing elimination. But, it was the 2019 NBA Champions' slam that served as the highlight of the Pacers' strong finish.

          While the video showcases the memorable jab, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. Here's a look at Siakam's poster frame-by-frame.

          Rising high

          Following through

          Job finished

          Taking it in