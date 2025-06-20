What an NBA title would mean for two generations of Pacers legends

The Pacers have a field day with the Thunder in Game 6, winning 108-91 to force an NBA Finals decider Sunday. (2:32)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Surrounded by pandemonium in the wake of arguably the most meaningful win in Indiana Pacers history, former Pacers star Metta World Peace tried to collect his thoughts and put the victory into historical perspective.

"This city deserves it, man," said World Peace, formerly Ron Artest. "It's been a long time coming."

Quite a long time -- as in forever.

That's the notable context around this 108-91 Pacers win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. With the series tied 3-3, the Pacers now have a chance to do what the 2000 Pacers never did: Close out a championship series.

The 1999-2000 Pacers lost 4-2 in a Finals defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers. Those Pacers never led the series and were never this close to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Artest didn't join Indiana until the 2001-02 season, but he has a deep appreciation for the franchise and its fans in this state where basketball roots run deep, which is why he stayed long after the final buzzer to soak in the celebration.

Just across the way was Rik Smits, who spent the entirety of his 12-year career as a Pacers center and was a member of that 2000 Finals squad. The significance of the franchise finally breaking through for a possible title was top of mind for him.

"This franchise really deserves it," Smits said. "We had a lot of great years, but obviously never made it this far. So, I'm just happy for the team, the owners, the whole city. It's a great fan base here. I've always loved playing here, so I would love to see a championship."

The 2000 Finals loss will always prompt "what if's" in these parts. But so, too, does the 2004-05 season -- one marked by one of the ugliest chapters in Pacers history. After the so-called "Malice in the Palace," during which Pacers players brawled with the Detroit Pistons and their fans during a game in Detroit, the unprecedented suspensions handed down to World Peace, Stephen Jackson and Jermaine O'Neal derailed what players thought was a championship team.

Those thoughts flashed back to Jackson Thursday night.

"This means everything for the guys who played [years ago] to the guys playing now," he said. "We were supposed to win one when we were here. But it didn't work out. So, it's good to see the young guys bring this back."

How the current Indiana players have gotten here was not lost on these Pacers legends. And they encouraged them to double down on their strengths heading into Game 7.

"It's different contributions from different guys every night," Smits said. "It's really a team effort with them. We don't have to rely on one or two old stars. It's been really fun to watch."

That might have been a reference to Smits' own 1999-2000 Pacers. Four of the five starters on that squad were 30 or older. That includes Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who was 35 that season.

These Pacers are led by 25-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, who has solidified his stardom during a stunning postseason run. But Thursday's win was emblematic of the Pacers' makeup: Their leading scorer was forward Obi Toppin, who finished with 20 points off the bench.

(Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

World Peace, sitting on the baseline at Gainbridge Fieldhouse near other former teammates, found the composition of today's Pacers refreshing. They are giving the rest of the NBA something to think about, he said.

"What a great team," he said. "It's not like a LeBron James team. From that perspective, I feel like if they win it, it changes how people put together teams. They're changing the game."

With one more victory, the current Pacers can call themselves something no previous Pacers have: NBA champs.

And one of the most beloved former Pacers believes that's exactly what's going to happen. Former Pacers guard Lance Stephenson still receives ovations that rival those of Hall-of-Famer Miller when he is shown on the giant screen inside the arena.

Stephenson, still brimming with excitement long after Game 6, anticipates having more to celebrate soon.

"I think we've got this, man," he said of Sunday's Game 7, the league's first since 2016. "It's going to be tough, but I think we're going to have a great game altogether. You're going to have a bunch of guys in double figures and they're going to win.

"Nobody here has an ego. They play together."