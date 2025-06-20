NBA Finals history: Game 7 matchups and stats since 1951

Open Extended Reactions

One of the most exciting events in sports is a Game 7 in a championship series, which is a rare occasion. The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to a Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals. The milestone marks the 20th Game 7 in league history, the first addition to the category since 2016.

Ahead of the finale, here's a look at Game 7s in NBA Finals throughout the years.

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Golden State Warriors (MVP: LeBron James)

Cavaliers won 93-89 over the Warriors. James finished Game 7 with 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 blocks. The Cavaliers became the first team to win a finals series down three games to one. Draymond Green (Warriors) had 32 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort.

2013: Miami Heat defeat San Antonio Spurs (MVP: LeBron James)

Heat won 95-88 over the Spurs. James finished Game 7 with 37 points and 12 rebounds. Dwayne Wade also had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the championship-winning Heat.

2010: Los Angeles Lakers defeat Boston Celtics (MVP: Kobe Bryant)

Lakers won 83-79 over the Celtics. Bryant (23 points and 15 rebounds) and Pau Gasol (19 points and 15 rebounds) led the Lakers in the Game 7 victory.

2005: San Antonio Spurs defeat Detroit Pistons (MVP: Tim Duncan)

Spurs won 81-74 over the Pistons. Duncan had 25 points and 11 rebounds in Game 7. Manu Ginobili had 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs win the championship.

1994: Houston Rockets defeat New York Knicks (MVP: Hakeem Olajuwon)

Rockets won 90-84 over the Knicks. Olajuwon finished Game 7 with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks to help the Rockets win the title. The win marked Houston's first NBA championship.

1988: Los Angeles Lakers defeat Detroit Pistons (MVP: James Worthy)

Lakers won 108-105 over the Pistons. Worthy had a triple-double (36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists) to help the Lakers win the championship at home. Magic Johnson had 19 points and 14 assists for the Lakers.

1984: Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers (MVP: Larry Bird)

Celtics won 111-102 over the Lakers. Bird closed out the Lakers with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Cedric Maxwell had led the Celtics in scoring with 24 points, and he also had 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals.

1978: Washington Bullets defeat Seattle Supersonics (MVP: Wes Unseld)

Bullets won 105-99 over the Supersonics. Unseld became the only player in NBA history to win Finals MVP without averaging 10 points a game in the series (he averaged 9.0). Dennis Johnson (Supersonics) tied an NBA record for most field goal attempts without making one; he missed all 14 of his shot attempts.

1974: Boston Celtics defeat Milwaukee Bucks (MVP: John Havlicek)

Celtics won 102-87 over the Bucks. Dave Cowens had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Celtics in the Game 7 victory. This milestone marked the first Celtics championship without Bill Russell, who retired in 1969.

1970: New York Knicks defeat Los Angeles Lakers (MVP: Willis Reed)

Knicks won 113-99 over the Lakers. Reed, who tore his right thigh muscle in Game 5 and did not play in Game 6, hobbled on the floor at the start of the game and hit the Knicks' first two shots of the game. That move inspired the Knicks to win Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. Walt Frazier finished the game with 36 points and 19 assists for the Knicks.

1969: Boston Celtics defeat Lakers (MVP: Jerry West)

Celtics won 108-106 over the Lakers. West became the first and only Finals MVP to win on a losing team. West finished Game 7 with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a losing effort for the Lakers. The Celtics had three players finish with 20 or more points (John Havlicek with 26, Sam Jones with 24 and Em Bryant with 20).

1966: Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers

Celtics won 95-93 over the Lakers. Bill Russell had 25 points and 32 rebounds to lead the Celtics. This triumph marked the final game for Red Auerbach as head coach for the Celtics.

1962: Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers

Celtics won 110-107 over the Lakers. Bill Russell led the Celtics with 35 points and 40 rebounds. Russell set the NBA postseason record for rebounds in a quarter with 19. Elgin Baylor had 41 points and 22 rebounds in a losing effort for the Lakers.

1960: Boston Celtics defeat St. Louis Hawks

Celtics won 122-103 over the St. Louis Hawks. Bill Russell had 22 points and 35 rebounds for the Celtics.

1957: Boston Celtics defeat St. Louis Hawks

Celtics won 125-123 in double overtime over the St. Louis Hawks. Tom Heinsohn had 37 points and 23 rebounds for the Celtics. Bill Russell had 19 points and 32 rebounds in the victory. Bob Pettit had 39 points and 19 rebounds in a losing effort for the Hawks. This victory marked Red Auerbach's first NBA championship as head coach of the Celtics.

1955: Syracuse Nationals defeat Fort Wayne Pistons

Syracuse Nationals won 92-91 over the Fort Wayne Pistons. George King led the Nationals in scoring 15, including the game-winning free throw with 12 seconds left. Dolph Schayes had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Nationals. The Nationals had seven players score in double figures.

1954: Minneapolis Lakers defeat Syracuse Nationals

Lakers won 87-80 over the Nationals. Jim Pollard led the Lakers with 21 points, and George Mikan had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

1952: Minneapolis Lakers defeat New York Knicks

Minneapolis Lakers won 82-65 over the Knicks. George Mikan had 22 points and 19 rebounds for the winning Lakers in Game 7.

1951: Rochester Royals defeat New York Knicks

Rochester Royals won 79-75 over the Knicks. Arnie Risen scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the winning Royals.

*Finals MVP was first awarded in 1969

