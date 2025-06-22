Gregg Popovich explains his decision to step away as Spurs coach, and new coach Mitch Johnson speaks about stepping into the role. (1:21)

Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney has agreed to a deal to become the associate head coach of the San Antonio Spurs under Mitch Johnson, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sweeney has interviewed for coaching jobs in recent years -- including the recent Phoenix Suns' head-coaching job -- and now departs Dallas for an elevated role in San Antonio.

Sweeney was brought over to Dallas along with head coach Jason Kidd in 2021 after previously working with Kidd in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. Sweeney's NBA career began with the Nets, where he started as a video coordinator before being named an assistant coach ahead of the 2013-14 season.

Johnson is officially taking the reins from Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich next season after serving as an interim head coach this season while Popovich recovered from a stroke.