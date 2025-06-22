Open Extended Reactions

It's the two best words in sports -- Game 7 -- and the respective stars of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers dressed accordingly.

The first winner-take-all NBA Finals game since 2016 brought a variety of fits led by Thunder guard Jalen Williams. He rocked ripped denim jeans with a furry yellow bag draped on his shoulder that almost touched his knees. Williams completed the look with vintage black suede Rick Owens kicks.

A handful of Williams' teammates wore all-black for the final game of the series, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.

For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a Pacers-themed leather jacket and yellow Louis Vuitton duffel bag.

Here are the top fits from Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

JDub arrives for the final NBA game of the season ⚡#NBAFinals Game 7 | 8 ET on ABC/ESPN+ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/L9E6t7lDbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 22, 2025

SGA ARRIVES WITH A CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE 🔒#NBAFinals Game 7 | 8 ET on ABC/ESPN+ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HPNYx4utnj — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2025