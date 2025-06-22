        <
          2025 NBA Finals: Thunder guard Jalen Williams leads Game 7 arrivals

          Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams arrives for Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. okcthunder / X
          ESPN staff
Jun 22, 2025

          It's the two best words in sports -- Game 7 -- and the respective stars of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers dressed accordingly.

          The first winner-take-all NBA Finals game since 2016 brought a variety of fits led by Thunder guard Jalen Williams. He rocked ripped denim jeans with a furry yellow bag draped on his shoulder that almost touched his knees. Williams completed the look with vintage black suede Rick Owens kicks.

          A handful of Williams' teammates wore all-black for the final game of the series, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.

          For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a Pacers-themed leather jacket and yellow Louis Vuitton duffel bag.

          Here are the top fits from Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.