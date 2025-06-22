It's the two best words in sports -- Game 7 -- and the respective stars of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers dressed accordingly.
The first winner-take-all NBA Finals game since 2016 brought a variety of fits led by Thunder guard Jalen Williams. He rocked ripped denim jeans with a furry yellow bag draped on his shoulder that almost touched his knees. Williams completed the look with vintage black suede Rick Owens kicks.
A handful of Williams' teammates wore all-black for the final game of the series, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.
For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a Pacers-themed leather jacket and yellow Louis Vuitton duffel bag.
Here are the top fits from Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
JDub arrives for the final NBA game of the season ⚡#NBAFinals Game 7 | 8 ET on ABC/ESPN+ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/L9E6t7lDbE— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 22, 2025
SGA ARRIVES WITH A CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE 🔒#NBAFinals Game 7 | 8 ET on ABC/ESPN+ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HPNYx4utnj— ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2025
HALI IS HERE FOR GAME 7 🔥— ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2025
Will he leave the building as a champion? #NBAFinals Game 7 | 8 ET on ABC/ESPN+ 🏆
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/po7qYkhzfi
Finals finale 📍 pic.twitter.com/ixeU2XsHmY— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 22, 2025
Game 7, let's go. pic.twitter.com/BBcBNaiFMt— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 22, 2025