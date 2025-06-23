Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford intends to sign a three-year contract extension worth nearly $60 million, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Mavericks officials and Gafford's agents, Mike George and Shy Saee of Klutch Sports, negotiated the new deal through 2028-29. Gafford, who turns 27 in October, is set to make around $14 million next year before the extension kicks in.

The Mavericks acquired Gafford from the Washington Wizards two seasons ago, one of two key trades that helped spark the team's run to the NBA Finals.

The roster has been re-shaped since that postseason run and Gafford is now part of a loaded frontcourt that includes 21-year-old center Dereck Lively II, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis and presumed No. 1 pick in this week's draft Cooper Flagg.

Gafford is an elite lob threat and rim finisher; his 71% career field goal percentage is the best in the NBA since he entered the league in 2019-2020 (minimum 1,000 field goal attempts). He also provides a strong interior presence on defense, ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender this past season (minimum 800 shots contested).

ESPN Research contributed to this story.