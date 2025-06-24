Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Wizards shift from Poole to the veteran in McCollum, who has an expiring contract. Washington now is expected to approach $100 million in projected cap space in 2026. The Pelicans get younger with the additions of Poole and Bey.

McCollum averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 56 appearances for the Pelicans last season.

Olynyk averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 20 games for New Orleans.

Poole led the Wizards in scoring last season, pouring in 20.5 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 68 starts.

Bey missed the entire season while recovering from a torn left ACL.