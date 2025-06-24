Open Extended Reactions

A shirtless Shai Gilgeous-Alexander toted the NBA Finals MVP trophy behind a parade float Tuesday, raising his left hand to the beat of chants of "MVP, MVP" from the crowd as Oklahoma City turned out in temperatures approaching triple digits to celebrate the Thunder's first championship since the franchise moved to Oklahoma.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who began the day in a white tank with his Canadian flag shirt tied around his waist, carried the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy to the barricade so fans could touch the hardware.

Accounting for humidity, the heat index at the peak of the parade was 101 degrees according to AccuWeather. Thick air didn't slow down the party for the Thunder or the thousands of fans assembled for a celebration that started in Midtown on Tuesday morning.

Defensive stopper Lu Dort and 7-footer Chet Holmgren showered attendees with champagne, first from the second level of the team's double-decker bus and later from the top of a golf cart.

"It's very hot out here, so I'm going to keep this short and sweet," Jalen Williams said. "Without this, none of this is possible without you guys. You guys have been through the ups and downs of the Thunder organization. We appreciate you guys. We love you guys."

Isaiah Hartenstein said he hadn't slept for 36 hours, unlike his young son, who was fast asleep in his father's arms in the immediate aftermath of the team's Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

"It's amazing. To experience it with the family, with the community, it's been really special," Hartenstein said.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gestures to the crowd as the team celebrates its first NBA Finals title win with a parade through downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Bryan Terry/USA TODAY NETWORK

The celebration included a stage for the closing ceremony at Scissortail Park. Thunder fans packed close to the stage, and again Gilgeous-Alexander entered the crowd, bringing the team trophy through throngs of supporters for pictures and an up-close opportunity with the NBA's championship prize.

Aaron Wiggins ignited the crowd with a brief speech that touched on humble beginnings as the 55th pick to a franchise that won 24 games during his rookie season.

"There was a point where they tried to call us the black hole of the NBA," Wiggins said. "But four years later, when they mention the Thunder organization when they mention [owner] Clay Bennett, [general manager] Sam Presti, [head coach] Mark Daigneault and every single one of you in this arena, they've got to mention you as NBA champs. And that's it!"