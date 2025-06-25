Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Alex Martins is leaving his role as CEO of the Magic on July 1 to move into the newly created position of vice chair as part of a restructuring of the front office, the team announced Wednesday.

Martins will be a senior adviser to the team's board of directors going forward.

"Since joining the team in 1989, Alex's commitment to excellence has distinguished him as an extraordinary leader in our organization and the Orlando community," Magic chairman Dan DeVos said. "When Alex communicated his intention to retire several years ago, our family decided to create a new role leveraging his experience."

Martins had spent the past 14 years as CEO.

"Leading the Magic as CEO has been one of the greatest blessings of my life," he said.

There won't be a CEO in Martins' place. Magic business operations president Charlie Freeman will oversee a number of departments, including ticket sales, global partnerships, arena operations, philanthropy, finance, human resources, communications and broadcasting.

Ryan DeVos, who has been a Magic executive for the past eight years, will become managing director. Cole DeVos will relocate to Orlando at the beginning of the 2025-26 season and "engage in a full-time management development program," the team said.

Jeff Weltman remains as the Magic president of basketball operations, overseeing all basketball-related programs and reporting directly to the board of directors.