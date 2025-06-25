Check out some of John Collins' best moments from this past season as he picks up his $26.5 million option with the Jazz. (1:55)

Utah Jazz big man John Collins has exercised his $26.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Collins, 27, saw a return to form last season, averaging a near-career-high 19.0 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block for the Jazz.

An ankle injury kept Collins out for the final two months of the season, and he was limited to only 40 games for a Utah team prioritizing its young players. The Jazz were nearly 13 points per 100 possessions better with Collins on the court as opposed to off, according to Basketball Reference.

Collins landed in Utah via an offseason trade in 2023 after spending his first six seasons in Atlanta. The power forward struggled with his 3-point stroke since suffering a finger injury with the Hawks but has found it again in Utah, finishing last season 39.9% from 3 on 3.7 attempts per game.

Collins was the only player in the league last season to shoot more than 50% from the field and 39% from 3 while averaging at least one steal and one block per game.