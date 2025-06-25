Stephen A. Smith vents his frustration over the Knicks' search for a coach to replace Tom Thibodeau. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Knicks are planning to interview New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego for their open head coaching job, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Borrego joins Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins and Micah Nori as known formal interviews for the Knicks.

Borrego, 47, was head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022, leading the team to the play-in tournament twice and finishing 138-163 overall. He was fired after the 2021-22 season and joined the Pelicans a year later.

Brown and Jenkins are also recent head coaches; both were fired this past season. Nori has been an assistant with Minnesota since 2021 under coach Chris Finch.

The Knicks are searching for a new head coach after firing Thibodeau in a surprising move after he led the team to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

Several teams have rebuffed the Knicks in their head coaching search this month, sources said.