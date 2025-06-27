Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond has picked up his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Drummond played nearly 19 minutes per game in a year where the 76ers were missing starting center Joel Embiid for most of the season. He averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field.

His option was picked up after the 76ers selected another big man, Auburn's Johni Broome, in the second round of the NBA draft Thursday.

Drummond signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the 76ers last summer. He is in his second stint in Philadelphia after also spending the first half of the 2021-22 season with the team before going to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden trade.