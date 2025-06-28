Davion Mitchell lets it fly from half court and drains a first-quarter buzzer-beater to pull the Heat closer. (0:16)

Restricted free agent Davion Mitchell intends to sign a two-year, $24 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN.

Heat officials and Mitchell's agent, Josh Beauregard-Bell of Wasserman, negotiated the new fully guaranteed contract.

Mitchell, 26, had a strong finish to his year following a midseason trade from the Toronto Raptors to the Heat, averaging 10.3 points while shooting 50.4% from the field. He shot a career-high 40% from 3-point land for the season, including 44.7% from 3 in 30 games for Miami. He started three of the Heat's four playoff games, averaging 15 points and 6.3 assists in those games.

Nicknamed "Off-Night" for his prodigious defense against opposing stars, Mitchell ranked in the top five in field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender this season among players to contest 500-plus shots per GeniusIQ,

Mitchell was a top 10 pick in 2021 by the Sacramento Kings but was moved to Toronto last summer after his minutes declined for the second straight season.