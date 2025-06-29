Bojan Bogdanovic retires after 10 NBA seasons

Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride get the crowd hyped with three consecutive 3-pointers for the Knicks. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Bojan Bogdanovic announced his retirement Sunday after 10 NBA seasons with six teams, citing injury.

"Sometimes in life, you don't choose the moment. The moment chooses you," the 6-foot-7 forward wrote in a social media post. "After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter."

Bogdanovic, who was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina and played for Croatia internationally, was the No. 31 pick in the 2011 NBA draft. He chose to play professionally in the Euro League until 2014, when he joined the Brooklyn Nets, who held his draft rights.

He spent the first 55 games of the 2016-17 season with the Nets then finished the campaign with the Washington Wizards after a trade-deadline deal. He also played for the Indiana Pacers (2017-19), Utah Jazz (2019-22), Detroit Pistons (2022-24) and New York Knicks (2024).

He missed the 2024-25 season because of the foot injury. The Knicks traded him to the Nets as part of a multiplayer deal before the 2024-25 season, and the Nets eventually waived him.

Now 36, Bogdanovic retires with career averages of 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 719 regular-season games (572 starts). He averaged 39.4% from 3-point range.