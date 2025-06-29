Check out the best plays from soon-to-be free agent Duncan Robinson's 2024-25 NBA season. (1:56)

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson is declining his $20 million early termination option to become a free agent and will work with the franchise on a new deal to return, or he will move elsewhere, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The decision allows Robinson to work on a longer-term deal with the Heat -- or pursue a free agent contract or sign-and-trade with another team.

Robinson, 31, averaged 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 74 games (37 starts) for the Heat this past season.

One of the best shooters in the league, Robinson is at nearly 40% over his career from 3-point range on 7.2 attempts per game.