The Utah Jazz are trading guard Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for center Jusuf Nurkic, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Jazz are clearing room in their backcourt after selecting talented guards Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. in last week's draft.

Sexton, 26, has spent the past three seasons in Utah and averaged 18.4 points and 4.2 assists. He's led the Jazz in total points in each of the past two seasons and recorded career-highs in 3-point percentage (41%) and free throw percentage (87%) this past year.

Sexton could be a replacement for point guard Tre Mann, who is a restricted free agent this summer. Sexton has one year and $19 million remaining on his deal before he hits free agency next summer.

The Hornets acquired Nurkic as the trade deadline last season from the Suns, where he spent the past two years. He joins a center rotation in Utah that includes Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipowski.

Nurkic, 30, is also on an expiring deal worth around $19 million.