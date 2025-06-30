Check out some of Deandre Ayton's best plays from the 2024-25 NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers. (1:59)

Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Ayton, who turns 27 next month, had $35.6 million left on his contract, which was set to expire next summer.

He is now free to sign with any team, including those in both aprons, despite earning greater than $14.1 million. The waiver restriction that would normally prevent a player with Ayton's contract from signing with a team in the second apron applies only during the regular season, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The move helps Portland clear up a crowded center room that includes the No. 16 pick in last week's draft Yang Hansen as well as Donovan Clingan, the No. 7 pick in last year's draft. They also have Robert Williams III and Duop Reath under contract.

Ayton's time in Portland is over two years after the Blazers acquired him from the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 56.6% last season.

A former No. 1 pick who helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021, Ayton is the first player to average at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first seven NBA seasons since Dwight Howard.

He played only 40 games for Portland last season, the second fewest of his career and has appeared in only 95 out of a possible 164 games over the past two seasons.