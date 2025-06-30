Shams Charania joins "SportsCenter" to reveal breaking news of Santi Aldama returning to the Grizzlies on a three-year deal worth $52.5 million. (0:30)

Restricted free agent Santi Aldama has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told ESPN on Monday.

CAA's Austin Brown, Steven Heumann and Max Sadiman finalized the new deal with the Grizzlies on Monday night for Aldama.

Aldama, 24, had a career year in his fourth season, setting new highs with averages of 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals. He averaged 25.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-11 Aldama has a unique combination of shooting and playmaking skills for a role player his size. He shot a career-best 48.3% from the field and 36.8% on 3-pointers. He averaged 12.6 points off the bench, which was sixth best among reserve players for at least 40 games, according to ESPN Research. He had eight 20-point games in 2024-25 -- after eight total in his first three seasons.

He ranked fifth on Memphis in total assists.

Drafted with the No. 30 pick in 2021 out of Loyola, Aldama broke into Memphis' rotation in his second season and has been a staple ever since.