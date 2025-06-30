Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NBA has set the salary cap for the coming season at $154.647 million, the maximum allowed 10% increase over the level for this past season.

The tax level for the 2025-26 season is $187.895 million, the league said Monday. The cap and tax go into effect on Tuesday, and the league's moratorium period for most signings will be lifted at noon on Sunday.

Other numbers set by the league for the coming season: the minimum team salary is $139.182 million; the first apron level is $195.945 million; the second apron level is $207.824 million.

The midlevel exception levels were set at $14.104 million for non-taxpayer levels, $5.685 million for taxpayer levels and $8.781 million for teams with room under the salary cap.

The cap for next season, if it were to rise 7% as planned, would be around $165.5 million. That figure will not be set until June 2026.