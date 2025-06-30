Kendrick Perkins breaks down why LeBron James chose to opt in with the Lakers. (1:40)

Free agent forward Jake LaRavia has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN.

The deal, which was negotiated by agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency, is fully guaranteed.

He projects to replace Dorian Finney-Smith in the Lakers' rotation next season. Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN on Monday.

LaRavia had a strong finish after joining the Sacramento Kings last season. The Grizzlies dealt LaRavia to the Kings at the deadline last season as part of a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards. LaRavia had a $5.1 million team option for 2025-26 that Memphis declined before the season, leading him to be moved.

Drafted No. 19 in the 2022 draft, LaRavia averaged 6.1 points while shooting 38.5% from 3 in 19 games with the Kings.