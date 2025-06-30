Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Ty Jerome has agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told ESPN.

The deal, negotiated by agents Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, includes a player option in the third year.

Jerome, 27, turned in one of the best seasons for a bench player last year, blowing away previous career highs after averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from 3.

He was one of just six players with at least 800 bench points last season. His five 25-point games off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for third most in the NBA.

Jerome's rise out of seemingly nowhere mirrored Cleveland's ascent to title contention with a dominant 64-win season. He was one of many Cavs players who had a career year shooting the ball and his ability to also create off the dribble helped make Cleveland the most dangerous offense in the league last season.

Jerome bounced around the league after being drafted with the No. 24 pick in 2019. He signed a two-year deal with the Cavs in 2023 but missed almost all of his first season because of an ankle injury that later required surgery.