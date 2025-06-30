Marc J. Spears and Ramona Shelburne react to Kevon Looney ending his Warriors tenure by agreeing to terms with the Pelicans. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Kevon Looney, a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Looney, 29, has spent his 10-year career with the Warriors, who selected him with the 30th pick out of UCLA in the 2015 NBA draft.

He was one of the longest active tenured players with the franchise, along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

Last season, the 6-foot-9 center averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists coming mostly off the bench in 76 games played. He ranked in the top 10 in offensive rebounding percentage among players to play 40 or more games.

Looney was also a key part of the off-ball screen actions from the Warriors, ranking in the top five in off-ball screens set per 100 possessions, according to GeniusIQ.

He became an unrestricted free agent after completing the final season of a three-year, $22.5 million contract.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.