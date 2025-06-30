Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Spurs shored up frontcourt depth Monday by agreeing to a four-year deal worth $41 million for free agent center Luke Kornet, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal was negotiated Monday night by the Spurs and Kornet's agent, Max Wiepking of Gersh Sports.

Kornet, 29, adds depth at center behind superstar Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, and the flexibility for the Spurs to play the latter at power forward in potential double-big lineups. San Antonio consummated the move less than 90 minutes into the NBA's negotiating window for free agency.

Kornet had the most impactful season of his career coming off the bench for the Celtics last season, averaging 6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 block per game in just under 19 minutes.

He boasted the best net rating on the Celtics last season. Boston outscored opponents by 14.9 points per 100 possessions with Kornet on the floor.

Known for his "Kornet Kontest" -- a nod to the 7-foot-2 center's penchant for jumping while closing out on a 3-point shooter regardless of how far away he is -- Kornet is a strong defender who can defend the rim.

After toying with a 3-point shot earlier in his career, Kornet has fully embraced being a rim runner in Boston and has shot 68.1% from the field in his past two seasons.