The Los Angeles Lakers revealed their new Statement Edition uniform for the 2025-26 season on Monday.

Reverting to their iconic purple look from the 2022-23 season, the Lakers' Statement Edition uniform shows significant differences from the uniform that also used a purple base. Instead of using a gold font for the team name and dark color for the number, fonts for the number and "Lakers" are in a crisp white and complemented by a gold trim.

With trimming along the collar with purple and white stripes, one of the most significant additions to the uniform are the side panels that ditched the previously black accents. Their replacement? A purple, gold and white side panel with "Los Angeles Lakers" engraved in a bright radiance.

"Leave a Legacy" is imprinted above the tag of the uniform with the No. 17 on the back of the neck to honor the franchise's 17 NBA titles.

The Lakers will include the team's signature "LA" logo on both sides of the shorts for the first time on a core uniform to add a "balancing finishing touch."

Los Angeles said in a news release that the Statement Edition jersey will be complemented by a jersey lineup that includes its Icon Edition in gold, white Association Edition jerseys and its annual City Edition uniform.