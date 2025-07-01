Check out Dennis Schröder's best plays from last season as he signs a three-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Dennis Schroder has agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Kings officials and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports finalized the deal Tuesday.

Schroder joins a Kings backcourt that includes Malik Monk, Keon Ellis and Zach LaVine. Sacramento traded longtime point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs last summer.

Schroder, 31, spent almost equal parts of last season on three different teams as the veteran point guard was traded twice.

Schroder had his most success in Brooklyn, where he averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists in 23 games to start the season. The Warriors then swung a trade to acquire Schroder in December, but he struggled adapting to Golden State's system and his numbers dropped across the board.

At the trade deadline, Schroder was involved in a multiteam deal that landed him in Detroit. After a rocky start, Schroder hit his stride with the Pistons in the playoffs, averaging 12.5 points while shooting 49.1% from the field and 47.6% from 3 in Detroit's hard-fought six-game loss to the New York Knicks in the first round.

The Pistons ultimately decided to replace Schroder with Caris LeVert, who they agreed with on a two-year, $29 million deal.

Schroder is heading into his 13th NBA season.