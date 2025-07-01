Hornets' Tre Mann elevates for a vicious poster dunk that Charlotte's broadcast compares to Vince Carter. (0:34)

Tre Mann has agreed to return to the Charlotte Hornets on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Hornets declined to tender Mann his $6.94 million qualifying offer, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Mann missed most of last season after suffering a herniated disc in his back. He was limited to just 13 games, averaging 14.1 points in 24.5 minutes.

Mann, 24, was selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder but was traded to Charlotte in the deal for Gordon Haywood.

Charlotte recently acquired guard Collin Sexton in a trade with Utah Jazz.