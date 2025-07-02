Open Extended Reactions

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is recovering from surgery for a turf toe injury and will be reevaluated in about 12 weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 Jackson, who agreed to a five-year, $240 million extension with the Grizzlies on Monday, injured his right foot while participating in offseason basketball activities and is expected to make a full recovery.

The 25-year-old Jackson, a first-round draft pick in 2018, earned his second All-Star selection last season, when he averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 74 games for the Grizzlies, tied for the second-most games of his career. He was honored as the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for 2022-23, when he led the league with 3.0 blocks per game.

Fellow Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke is recovering from a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee that ended his season in March, but he avoided surgery and is expected to be back for the start of next season.

Memphis was swept by eventual champion Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoffs in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.