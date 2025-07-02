Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists in 30 games as a starter for the Dallas Mavericks last season and provides a reliable scorer, passer and leader for a young Hornets backcourt.

For the season, Dinwiddie averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27 minutes per game across 79 contests for Dallas.

Dinwiddie, who will be entering his 12th NBA season, played a key role as the sixth man on the Mavs' 2022 Western Conference finals team after arriving as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal at the 2022 trade deadline and was sent to the Brooklyn Nets a year later as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

He has also played for the Pistons, Wizards and Lakers during his career, averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes in 621 games (345 starts).

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.