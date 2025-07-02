Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night.

Between Portland and L.A., Ayton will earn $34 million next season. Ayton's agents, Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports, reached the deal with Lakers president Rob Pelinka on Wednesday, according to sources.

Ayton finalized a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, with his representatives approaching the franchise about his desire to play in a winning situation and understanding the team's rising number of young centers. Multiple teams reached out to Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to conduct background on Ayton and received strong reviews surrounding Ayton's leadership and mentoring of big men such as Donovan Clingan.

In Los Angeles, Ayton will slide into the starting center slot, provide an anchor and partner with fellow 2018 top pick Luka Doncic with the Lakers. Ayton and Doncic went Nos. 1 and 3, respectively, in the 2018 draft, developing a relationship from that class.

Ayton cleared free agency waivers on Wednesday evening and took some time to meet with interested teams before deciding on the Lakers.

Ayton, who will turn 27 on July 23, averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 56.6% last season.

He is the first player to average at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first seven NBA seasons since Dwight Howard, whose career began in 2004-05. Ayton also is one of four players to average at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in each of the past seven seasons, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic.

Ayton was named to the 2018-19 All-Rookie Team, and he averaged 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 59.7% in his five seasons with Phoenix.

Ayton played only 40 games for Portland this past season, the second fewest of his career, and he has appeared in only 95 out of a possible 164 games over the past two campaigns.